AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Baseball
Eastern at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Washington, Shawe Memorial at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise
Charlestown, Henryville, South Central at Lanesville, 4:45 p.m. Chariot Run
Boys’ track & field
Mid-Southern Conference meet, 5 p.m. at Corydon Central
Southern Athletic Conference meet (track events), 5:15 p.m. at Borden
Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 6 p.m. at BNL
Girls’ tennis
Corydon Central at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
Southern Athletic Conference meet (field events), 5:15 p.m. at Borden
Softball
Eastern at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
Providence at West Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Providence at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in HHC, TBD
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in HHC, TBD
Borden at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Austin at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Heritage Hills at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES
ASSOCIATION POLL
1. South Bend St. Joseph, 2. Carmel, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Columbus North, 5. Evansville Memorial, 6. Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. Homestead, 10. Jasper, 11. Delta, 12. Avon, 13. Cathedral, 14. Plainfield, 15 (tie). Westfield, FW Carroll, 17. Northridge, 18. Penn, 19. Noblesville, 20. WL Harrison, 21. Franklin, 22. Floyd Central, 23. Guerin Catholic, 24. Crown Point, 25. Brebeuf, 26. Whiteland, 27. Brownsburg, 28. Castle, 29. Heritage Christian, 30. Zionsville.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. New Palestine, 2. Mooresville, 3. Lake Central, 4. Roncalli, 5. Crown Point, 6. Bedford NL, 7. Shelbyville, 8. Center Grove, 9. Franklin Central, 10 (tie). Jasper, Decatur Central.
Class 3A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Edgewood, 4. Benton Central, 5 (tie). Northwestern, Danville, 7. Tri-West, 8. SB St. Joseph, 9. Northview, 10 (tie). FW Dwenger, Norwell.
Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Pioneer, 3. Union County, 4. Eastern (Greentown), 5. North Posey, 6. Eastern Hancock, 7. Boone Grove, 8. Alexandria, 9. Fairfield, 10. South Vermillion.
Class A: 1. Caston, 2. Loogootee, 3. South Central (Union), 4. North Miami, 5. Lanesville, 6. Tri, 7. North Daviess, 8. West Central, 9. Clay City, 10. Indianapolis Lutheran.
SPORTS ON AIR
THURSDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
Noon, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
1:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
2:35 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
5 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
5:10 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
7:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
7:45 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
10 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
HORSE RACING
3 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon, MLBN — Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington (1 p.m.)
3:30 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston
10 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final, Berlin
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Miami
10 p.m., TNT — Portland at Phoenix
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Florida State vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: North Carolina vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
