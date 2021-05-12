AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Baseball

Eastern at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Washington, Shawe Memorial at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise

Charlestown, Henryville, South Central at Lanesville, 4:45 p.m. Chariot Run

Boys’ track & field

Mid-Southern Conference meet, 5 p.m. at Corydon Central

Southern Athletic Conference meet (track events), 5:15 p.m. at Borden

Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 6 p.m. at BNL

Girls’ tennis

Corydon Central at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ track & field

Southern Athletic Conference meet (field events), 5:15 p.m. at Borden

Softball

Eastern at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.

Providence at West Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Providence at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in HHC, TBD

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany in HHC, TBD

Borden at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Austin at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Heritage Hills at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES

ASSOCIATION POLL

1. South Bend St. Joseph, 2. Carmel, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Columbus North, 5. Evansville Memorial, 6. Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Center Grove, 8. Fishers, 9. Homestead, 10. Jasper, 11. Delta, 12. Avon, 13. Cathedral, 14. Plainfield, 15 (tie). Westfield, FW Carroll, 17. Northridge, 18. Penn, 19. Noblesville, 20. WL Harrison, 21. Franklin, 22. Floyd Central, 23. Guerin Catholic, 24. Crown Point, 25. Brebeuf, 26. Whiteland, 27. Brownsburg, 28. Castle, 29. Heritage Christian, 30. Zionsville.

.

SOFTBALL

INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS

Class 4A: 1. New Palestine, 2. Mooresville, 3. Lake Central, 4. Roncalli, 5. Crown Point, 6. Bedford NL, 7. Shelbyville, 8. Center Grove, 9. Franklin Central, 10 (tie). Jasper, Decatur Central.

Class 3A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Edgewood, 4. Benton Central, 5 (tie). Northwestern, Danville, 7. Tri-West, 8. SB St. Joseph, 9. Northview, 10 (tie). FW Dwenger, Norwell.

Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Pioneer, 3. Union County, 4. Eastern (Greentown), 5. North Posey, 6. Eastern Hancock, 7. Boone Grove, 8. Alexandria, 9. Fairfield, 10. South Vermillion.

Class A: 1. Caston, 2. Loogootee, 3. South Central (Union), 4. North Miami, 5. Lanesville, 6. Tri, 7. North Daviess, 8. West Central, 9. Clay City, 10. Indianapolis Lutheran.

.

SPORTS ON AIR

THURSDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

Noon, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

1:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

2:35 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

5 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

5:10 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Louisville vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

7:45 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

8 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

10 p.m., PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

HORSE RACING

3 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon, MLBN — Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington (1 p.m.)

3:30 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston

10 p.m., MLBN — Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final, Berlin

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Miami

10 p.m., TNT — Portland at Phoenix

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Florida State vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: North Carolina vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

