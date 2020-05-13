Jon Cato FC

Jon Cato 

 News and Tribune file photo

LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Jon Cato (Olney Central College): The Floyd Central graduate, a redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-1 with one save in four appearances on the mound for the Blue Knights. In 12 innings he allowed seven earned runs while walking four and striking out a team-high 18. 

Bailey Falkenstein (Olney Central College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a redshirt freshman infielder on the baseball team, played in six games in the abbreviated season for the Blue Knights. He scored four runs in 15 at-bats. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at LG

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Doosan at Kia

NHL

     5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live! 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Doosan at Kia

