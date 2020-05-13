LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Jon Cato (Olney Central College): The Floyd Central graduate, a redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 2-1 with one save in four appearances on the mound for the Blue Knights. In 12 innings he allowed seven earned runs while walking four and striking out a team-high 18.
Bailey Falkenstein (Olney Central College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a redshirt freshman infielder on the baseball team, played in six games in the abbreviated season for the Blue Knights. He scored four runs in 15 at-bats.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at LG
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Doosan at Kia
NHL
5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Doosan at Kia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.