LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Kate Gertin (Oakland City): The Borden graduate, a senior outfielder/catcher on the softball team, appeared in five games, starting two for the Mighty Oaks. She scored two runs and went 2-for-2 in stealing bases.
Reagan Hensley (Oakland City): The Henryville graduate, a junior catcher/outfielder on the softball team, started all 11 games for the Mighty Oaks. She had five hits and five walks while scoring six runs and going 3-for-3 in stolen bases.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m., FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge
Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Supercross iRacing
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
6 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia
