LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Kate Gertin (Oakland City): The Borden graduate, a senior outfielder/catcher on the softball team, appeared in five games, starting two for the Mighty Oaks. She scored two runs and went 2-for-2 in stealing bases. 

Reagan Hensley (Oakland City): The Henryville graduate, a junior catcher/outfielder on the softball team, started all 11 games for the Mighty Oaks. She had five hits and five walks while scoring six runs and going 3-for-3 in stolen bases. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

HORSE RACING

    12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

    4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live! 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

KBO BASEBALL

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

     11 a.m., FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge

     Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Supercross iRacing

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races

     6 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live! 

KBO BASEBALL

     3:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia

