AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Seymour at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 6 p.m.

New Washington at Madison, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Columbus North, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Clarksville, Lanesville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Jeffersonville, Trinity Lutheran, West Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. Chariot Run

Girls’ track & field

Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany & Providence in Corydon Central Sectional, 5:30 p.m.

Charlestown, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Rock Creek & Silver Creek in Madison Sectional, 6 p.m.

Softball

New Albany at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville Butler at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Henryville at Salem, 5 p.m.

Providence at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

North Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Borden, New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m. Butler Falls

Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 4:45 p.m.

Austin, North Harrison at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View

Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Jeffersonville Sectional, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central Sectional, 5 p.m.

New Albany Sectional, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek Sectional, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Henryville, 5 p.m.

South Central at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

New Washington at Providence, 5 p.m.

.

BASEBALL

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

Records through Saturday

Class 4A

1. Carmel 20-2

2. Columbus North 20-3

3. Center Grove 21-3

4. Evansville North 21-4

5. Westfield 16-3

6. Andrean 22-3

7. New Albany 20-5

8. McCutcheon 20-3

9. Zionsville 16-6

10. Homestead 19-5

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Indpls Cathedral, Jasper, Lake Central, Mooresville.

Class 3A

1. Hanover Central 20-3

2. Leo 21-2

3. Lebanon 17-2

4. Silver Creek 16-7-1

5. West Vigo 18-5

6 (tie). Batesville 17-4

6 (tie). FW Dwenger 19-5

8. Western 15-7

9. Peru 15-5

10. Brebeuf 2-6

Others receiving votes: Crawfordsville, Edgewood, Evansville Memorial, Glenn, Greencastle, Hamilton Heights, Madison, Northwood, Oak Hill, Southridge.

Class 2A

1. Cascade 21-1

2. Wapahani 21-1

3. Lafayette Central Catholic 21-4

4. Monroe Central 19-3

5. Carroll (Flora) 20-2

6. Centerville 19-3

7. University 16-8

8. Delphi 18-6

9 (tie). Southwestern 16-6

9 (tie). Seeger 16-4

Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Park Tudor, Perry Central, South Adams.

Class A

1. Southwood 17-3

2. North Daviess 16-5

3. Oldenburg Academy 10-7

4. Fremont 17-5

5. Shakamak 12-6

6. Southwestern (Shelby) 16-4

7. Washington Township 17-6

8. Rossville 15-7

9. Loogootee 13-5

10. Borden 15-5

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, FW Blackhawk Christian, Hauser, Kouts, Northeast Dubois, Riverton Parke, Southern Wells, Tecumseh, Wes-Del.

.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m., ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh

6 p.m., ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

7 p.m., SECN — Kansas at Missouri

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas

MEN’S SOCCER

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

NBA

6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana

9 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Washington at Boston

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2

8 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2

10 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2

SURFING

7:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA

8 p.m., ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m., ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you