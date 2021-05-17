AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Seymour at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 6 p.m.
New Washington at Madison, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Columbus North, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Clarksville, Lanesville at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Jeffersonville, Trinity Lutheran, West Washington at South Central, 5 p.m. Chariot Run
Girls’ track & field
Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany & Providence in Corydon Central Sectional, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Rock Creek & Silver Creek in Madison Sectional, 6 p.m.
Softball
New Albany at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville Butler at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Henryville at Salem, 5 p.m.
Providence at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
North Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Borden, New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m. Butler Falls
Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 4:45 p.m.
Austin, North Harrison at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Jeffersonville Sectional, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central Sectional, 5 p.m.
New Albany Sectional, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek Sectional, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Henryville, 5 p.m.
South Central at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
New Washington at Providence, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
Records through Saturday
Class 4A
1. Carmel 20-2
2. Columbus North 20-3
3. Center Grove 21-3
4. Evansville North 21-4
5. Westfield 16-3
6. Andrean 22-3
7. New Albany 20-5
8. McCutcheon 20-3
9. Zionsville 16-6
10. Homestead 19-5
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Indpls Cathedral, Jasper, Lake Central, Mooresville.
Class 3A
1. Hanover Central 20-3
2. Leo 21-2
3. Lebanon 17-2
4. Silver Creek 16-7-1
5. West Vigo 18-5
6 (tie). Batesville 17-4
6 (tie). FW Dwenger 19-5
8. Western 15-7
9. Peru 15-5
10. Brebeuf 2-6
Others receiving votes: Crawfordsville, Edgewood, Evansville Memorial, Glenn, Greencastle, Hamilton Heights, Madison, Northwood, Oak Hill, Southridge.
Class 2A
1. Cascade 21-1
2. Wapahani 21-1
3. Lafayette Central Catholic 21-4
4. Monroe Central 19-3
5. Carroll (Flora) 20-2
6. Centerville 19-3
7. University 16-8
8. Delphi 18-6
9 (tie). Southwestern 16-6
9 (tie). Seeger 16-4
Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Park Tudor, Perry Central, South Adams.
Class A
1. Southwood 17-3
2. North Daviess 16-5
3. Oldenburg Academy 10-7
4. Fremont 17-5
5. Shakamak 12-6
6. Southwestern (Shelby) 16-4
7. Washington Township 17-6
8. Rossville 15-7
9. Loogootee 13-5
10. Borden 15-5
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, FW Blackhawk Christian, Hauser, Kouts, Northeast Dubois, Riverton Parke, Southern Wells, Tecumseh, Wes-Del.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh
6 p.m., ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina
7 p.m., SECN — Kansas at Missouri
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas
MEN’S SOCCER
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana
9 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Washington at Boston
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2
8 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2
10 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2
SURFING
7:30 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle
