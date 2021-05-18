AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Henryville at Salem, 5 p.m.

Providence at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

North Oldham (Ky.) at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Borden, New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m. Butler Falls

Jeffersonville at Columbus East, 4:45 p.m.

Austin, North Harrison at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View

Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central Sectional: Crawford County at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek Sectional: Charlestown at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville Sectional: Clarksville at Jeffersonville & New Washington vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

New Albany Sectional: Corydon Central vs. CAI & Lanesville at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Henryville, 5 p.m.

South Central at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

New Washington at Providence, 5 p.m.

.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at Madison, 6 p.m.

Providence at Lanesville, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Silver Creek at Providence, 4:30 p.m. Covered Bridge

Boys’ track & field

Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany & Providence in Floyd Central Sectional, 6 p.m.

Charlestown, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Rock Creek & Silver Creek in Jeffersonville Sectional, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Jeffersonville Sectional, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central Sectional: Eastern vs. North Harrison & Salem vs. Floyd Central-Crawford County winner, 5 p.m.

New Albany Sectional: final, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek Sectional, 5 p.m.

Softball

Rock Creek at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.

Southwestern at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

CAI at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Corydon Central at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Southridge at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

.

TRACK & FIELD

INDIANA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK & CROSS COUNTRY COACHES POLLS

Boys

Top 20: 1. Carmel, 2. Warren Central, 3. Brownsburg, 4. Center Grove, 5. Columbus North, 6. Angola, 7. Fishers, 8. WL Harrison, 9. Lawrence Central, 10. Merrillville, 11. Penn, 12. Zionsville, 13. Hamilton Southeastern, 14. Bloomington North, 15. Westfield, 16. Pike, 17. Noblesville, 18. Marion, 19. East Central, 20. Elkhart.

Girls

Top 20: 1. Center Grove, 2. North Central, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Lawrence Central, 5. Warren Central, 6. Carmel, 7. Noblesville, 8. Bloomington North, 9. Valparaiso, 10. Bishop Chatard, 11. Columbus North, 12. Zionsville, 13. Cathedral, 14. Whiteland, 15. New Albany, 16. East Central, 17. Fishers, 18. Warsaw, 19. FW Carroll, 20. Huntington North.

.

SPORTS ON AIR

WEDNESDAY

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

4 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at San Diego

7:30 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs OR NY Mets at Atlanta

MEN’S CURLING

1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped)

MEN’S SOCCER

2:50 p.m., ESPN2 — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round

NHL

6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3

8 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2

9 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1

10:30 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2

RUGBY

8 p.m., FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at Austin

SURFING

10 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

TENNIS5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

5:30 p.m., TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4

WNBA 7 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana at Connecticut

