LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Peyton Ottersbach (Indiana State): The Henryville graduate, a pitcher on the softball team, went 0-0 with a 4.20 ERA in two appearances for the Sycamores. In 1 2/3 innings pitched, Ottersbach allowed one earned run on one hit while walking four and striking out one.
Madeline Probus (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, hit .317 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs while starting 17 of 22 games for the Grenadiers. She also finished with a .537 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .383.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON THE AIR
TODAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
SUNDAY
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
