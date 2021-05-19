AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Baseball
Corydon Central at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Madison, 6 p.m.
Providence at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Silver Creek at Providence, 4:30 p.m. Covered Bridge
Boys’ track & field
Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany & Providence in Floyd Central Sectional, 6 p.m.
Charlestown, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Rock Creek & Silver Creek in Jeffersonville Sectional, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Sectional: South Central vs. Henryville & Borden vs. Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Floyd Central Sectional: Eastern vs. North Harrison & Salem vs. Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville Sectional final: Providence at Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
New Albany Sectional final: Corydon Central at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Softball
Rock Creek at Portland Christian, 5 p.m.
Southwestern at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
CAI at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Corydon Central at New Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Southridge at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Floyd Central at Bloomington North, 6:30 p.m.
Stan Sajko Invitational: Henryville at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Stan Sajko Invitational: North Harrison vs. Borden, 7:30 p.m. at New Albany
Boys’ golf
New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. Westwood
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Sectional final, 4:30 p.m.
Floyd Central Sectional final, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville Sectional final, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Albany at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Louisville DuPont Manual at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Madison at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Brown County at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Meade County (Ky.) Invitational, 6:30 p.m.
.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS
Top 30: 1. Carmel, 2. SB St. Joseph, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Evansville Memorial, 5. Columbus North, 6. Homestead, 7. Hamilton Southeastern, 8. Center Grove, 9. Fishers, 10. Jasper, 11. Avon, 12. Delta, 13. Westfield, 14. Cathedral, 15 (tie). Plainfield, Northridge, 17. FW Carroll, 18. Guerin Catholic, 19. Franklin, 20. Penn, 21. Noblesville, 22. WL Harrison, 23. Whiteland, 24 (tie). Lawrence North, Crown Point, 26. Oldenburg, 27. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 28. Castle, 29. Seymour, 30. Brownsburg.
District 8: 1. Columbus North, 2 (tie). Oldenburg, Seymour, 4. Floyd Central, 5. New Albany, 6. East Central, 7. Lawrenceburg, 8. Jeffersonville.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Louisville
7 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Texas A&M
7 p.m., SECN — Florida at Arkansas
GOLF
1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m., MLBN — Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7:30 p.m., MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
10:30 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
5:30 p.m., TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Men’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round
NHL
6:30 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3
7 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3
7:30 p.m., NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3
SPRING LEAGUE
FOOTBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis
10 p.m., FS1 — North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.