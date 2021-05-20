AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

Baseball

Floyd Central at Bloomington North, 6:30 p.m.

Stan Sajko Invitational: Henryville at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Stan Sajko Invitational: North Harrison vs. Borden, 7:30 p.m. at New Albany

Boys’ golf

New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. Westwood

Girls’ tennis

Silver Creek Sectional final: Charlestown vs. Henryville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

New Albany at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Louisville DuPont Manual at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Madison at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Brown County at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Meade County (Ky.) Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

New Washington at Jac-Cen-Del, 11 a.m.

Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Roncalli, 1 p.m.

Charlestown vs. Gibson Southern or Evansville Mater Dei, 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Vernon

Charlestown vs. TBD, 4 or 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Vernon

Stan Sajko Invitational consolation, 5 p.m.

Stan Sajko Invitational final, 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ golf

HHC Tournament, 10 a.m. at Valley View

SAC Tournament, noon at Champions Pointe

Providence in New Castle Invitational, 1 p.m. Westwood Country Club

Silver Creek at Franklin Central Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central Sectional final: Eastern vs. Floyd Central, 9 a.m.

Softball

Jeffersonville at Meade County (Ky.) Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Floyd Central at Louisville Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

New Albany at West Washington Invitational, 3 p.m.

Unified Track & Field

Floyd Central Sectional, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

FRIDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

3 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

5 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Louisville

8 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

8 p.m., SECN — Florida at Arkansas

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, ACCN — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Region, Game 1, Athens Ga.

Noon, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1

Noon, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.

1 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1

2 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.

2 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1

4 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1

6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla.

6 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1, Tucson, Ari.

6 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2

8 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1, Seattle

8 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Fresno St. vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1

10 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Regional, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2

GOLF

1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

3 p.m.. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

NBA

9:10 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round

NHL

6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4

7 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3

9 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3

WNBA

10:30 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

