AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
Baseball
Floyd Central at Bloomington North, 6:30 p.m.
Stan Sajko Invitational: Henryville at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Stan Sajko Invitational: North Harrison vs. Borden, 7:30 p.m. at New Albany
Boys’ golf
New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m. Westwood
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Sectional final: Charlestown vs. Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
New Albany at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Louisville DuPont Manual at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Madison at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Brown County at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Meade County (Ky.) Invitational, 6:30 p.m.
.
SATURDAY
Baseball
New Washington at Jac-Cen-Del, 11 a.m.
Floyd Central at Bloomington South, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Roncalli, 1 p.m.
Charlestown vs. Gibson Southern or Evansville Mater Dei, 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Vernon
Charlestown vs. TBD, 4 or 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Vernon
Stan Sajko Invitational consolation, 5 p.m.
Stan Sajko Invitational final, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
HHC Tournament, 10 a.m. at Valley View
SAC Tournament, noon at Champions Pointe
Providence in New Castle Invitational, 1 p.m. Westwood Country Club
Silver Creek at Franklin Central Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central Sectional final: Eastern vs. Floyd Central, 9 a.m.
Softball
Jeffersonville at Meade County (Ky.) Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Floyd Central at Louisville Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
New Albany at West Washington Invitational, 3 p.m.
Unified Track & Field
Floyd Central Sectional, 1 p.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
FRIDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
3 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
5 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Michigan
6 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Louisville
8 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
8 p.m., SECN — Florida at Arkansas
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ACCN — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Region, Game 1, Athens Ga.
Noon, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1
Noon, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.
1 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1
2 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.
2 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1
4 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
4 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla.
6 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1, Tucson, Ari.
6 p.m., SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2
8 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1, Seattle
8 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Fresno St. vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1
10 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Regional, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2
GOLF
1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
3 p.m.. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
NBA
9:10 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round
NHL
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4
7 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3
9 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m., USA — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3
WNBA
10:30 p.m., CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.