LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Christian Graf (Lincoln Memorial): The Providence graduate, a freshman right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 1-0 with a 4.70 earned-run average for the Railsplitters. In four appearances, Graf allowed four earned runs while striking out four in 7 2/3 innings. 

Brady Latham (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Charlestown graduate, a freshman infielder-outfielder on the baseball team, didn't see action in the abbreviated season. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     Noon, ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch

     Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.

HORSE RACING

    1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — KT at LG

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NHL

     5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge 

FRIDAY 

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — KT at LG

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

TENNIS

     Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin 

