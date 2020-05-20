LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Christian Graf (Lincoln Memorial): The Providence graduate, a freshman right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, went 1-0 with a 4.70 earned-run average for the Railsplitters. In four appearances, Graf allowed four earned runs while striking out four in 7 2/3 innings.
Brady Latham (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Charlestown graduate, a freshman infielder-outfielder on the baseball team, didn't see action in the abbreviated season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch
Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — KT at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NHL
5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — KT at LG
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin
