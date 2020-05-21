LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Landon Carrico (Hanover): The Providence graduate, a senior on the men’s tennis team, went 5-1 in singles this past season to become the program’s all-time wins leader. Carrico was a three-time All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection and also was named to the Tom Bohlsen HCAC All-Academic list.
“Landon Carrico and Jonathon Helmers changed the culture of Hanover men’s tennis,” Hanover head coach Eric LaRue said. “When I got here in 2017 these two were the first to give ideas, and made it clear they will do whatever it takes to help the team. At that point I knew I had two outstanding young men that I could build a program around. They were a part of four straight winning record seasons and three straight HCAC semifinal appearances. All future success of Hanover men’s tennis will be linked to these two young men. I am appreciative and forever grateful for all the hard work they did in the community, in the classroom and on the court.”
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
