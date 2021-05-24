AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ golf
Austin, CAI at Charlestown, 4:30 p.m.
North Harrison, Scottsburg at Floyd Central, 5 p.m. Valley View
Providence, Bedford NL at Seymour, 5 p.m. at Shadowood
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Regional semifinals: Charlestown vs. Floyd Central & New Albany vs. Jeffersonville, 5 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany & Providence in Evansville Central Regional, 6 p.m.
Charlestown, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Rock Creek & Silver Creek in Bloomington North Regional, 6 p.m.
Softball
Class 2A Clarksville Sectional semifinals: Crawford County vs. Mitchell, 4:30 p.m. & Providence vs. Paoli, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinals: Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 5:30 p.m. & Bedford NL vs. New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional: Brownstown Central vs. Charlestown, 5:30 p.m. & North Harrison vs. Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Henryville Sectional semifinals: Trinity Lutheran at Henryville, 5:30 p.m.
Class A Lanesville Sectional: West Washington at Lanesville, 6 p.m. & Borden vs. South Central, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Baseball
Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional first round: New Albany vs. Jennings County, 5:15 p.m.; Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional first round: Charlestown at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. & Scottsburg vs. Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A: Eastern Sectional first round: Henryville vs. Providence, 5 p.m. & Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Class A South Central Sectional first round: Lanesville vs. Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Regional final, 5 p.m.
Softball
Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals: Silver Creek vs. Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m. & Brownstown Central-Charlestown winner vs. North Harrison-Madison winner, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.,SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
2 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
5:30 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
9 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi, First Round, Hoover, Ala.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m., NHLN — World Championship: Kazakhstan vs. U.S., Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia}
1 p.m., NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Texas at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 2
10 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 2
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 2
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 4
8 p.m., CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 5
TENNIS
9 a.m., FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Day 2
2 p.m., FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Semifinals and Final
4:30 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Noon, GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
5 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Hungary vs. U.S., Commerce, Calif.
WNBA
8 p.m., CBSSN — Atlanta at Chicago
10 p.m., CBSSN — Connecticut at Seattle
BASEBALL INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Class 4A
1. Carmel 23-3
2. Columbus North 24-4
3. Center Grove 25-4
4. Andrean 24-3
5 (tie). Westfield 20-3
5 (tie). Evansville North 23-5
7. Cathedral 20-5
8. Homestead 23-6
9. New Albany 23-6
10. McCutcheon 21-4
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Jasper, Lake Central, LaPorte, Penn, Zionsville.
Class 3A
1. Hanover Central 24-3
2. Leo 25-3
3. Lebanon 22-2
4. West Vigo 22-6
5. Batesville 19-5
6 (tie). FW Dwenger 23-6
6 (tie). Western 19-7
8. Silver Creek 20-8
9. Peru 18-5
10. Brebeuf 15-12
Others receiving votes: Edgewood, Greencastle, Hamilton Heights, Madison, Northview, Northwood, Oak Hill, Southridge
Class A
1. Southwood 18-5
2. Washington Township 20-6
3. Fremont 21-6
4. North Daviess 18-8
5. Borden 18-6
6. Riverton Parke 18-8
7. Southwestern 19-4
8. Rossville 18-7
9. Loogootee 16-6
10. Shakamak 13-9
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Hauser, Oldenburg Academy, Tecumseh, Wes-Del.
