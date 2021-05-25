AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional first round: New Albany vs. Jennings County, 5:15 p.m.; Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional first round: Charlestown at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m. & Scottsburg vs. Corydon Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A: Eastern Sectional first round: Henryville vs. Providence, 5 p.m. & Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Class A South Central Sectional first round: Lanesville vs. Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Silver Creek Regional final: Floyd Central vs. New Albany, 4:45 p.m.
Softball
Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals: Silver Creek vs. Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m. & Brownstown Central vs. North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Henryville Sectional semifinal: Rock Creek vs. New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional first round: Brownstown Central vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m. & Madison vs. North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Class A South Central Sectional semifinals: Orleans at South Central, 5:30 p.m. & Borden vs. Lanesville-CAI winner, 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Providence at Columbus East, Columbus North, 4 p.m. Otter Creek GC
Austin, Crothersville at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ track & field
Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany & Providence in Evansville Central Regional, 6 p.m.
Charlestown, Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Rock Creek & Silver Creek in Bloomington North Regional, 6 p.m.
Softball
Class 2A Clarksville Sectional final: Providence vs. Mitchell, 5 p.m.
Class 4A Jennings County Sectional final: Floyd Central vs. Bedford NL-New Albany winner, 5:30 p.m.
Class A Lanesville Sectional semifinals: West Washington vs. Borden-South Central winner, 6 p.m. & Christian Academy vs. Orleans, 8 p.m.
Class 3A Scottsburg Sectional final, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
NBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2
7:30 p.m., TNT — Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2
10 p.m., TNT — Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2
NHL
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6
8 p.m., CNBC — Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6
9 p.m., NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6
MEN’S SOCCER
2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
8 p.m., ESPNU — Hungary vs. U.S., Irvine, Calif.
WNBA
10 p.m., CBSSN — Las Vegas at Phoenix
