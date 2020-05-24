LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Abby Letson (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman left-handed pitcher on the softball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season.
Adam Spalding (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman pitcher on the baseball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — TBA
MEN'S SOCCER
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund
2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League
WEDNESDAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Race at Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
