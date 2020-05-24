Abby Letson head shot

Abby Letson head shot

LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Abby Letson (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman left-handed pitcher on the softball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season. 

Adam Spalding (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman pitcher on the baseball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — TBA

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NBA BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League

WEDNESDAY

AUTO RACING

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Race at Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER    

     12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf 

Tags

Recommended for you