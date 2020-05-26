LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Austin Smith (Earlham): The Charlestown graduate, a senior right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season.
Drew Taylor (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman outfielder on the baseball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Alsco Uniforms 500, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Samsung at Lotte
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
THURSDAY
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Samsung at Lotte
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NHL
5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.