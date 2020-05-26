LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Austin Smith (Earlham): The Charlestown graduate, a senior right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season. 

Drew Taylor (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman outfielder on the baseball team, didn't see any game action during the abbreviated season. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Alsco Uniforms 500, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Samsung at Lotte

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER    

     12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf 

THURSDAY

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Samsung at Lotte

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NHL

     5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge 

