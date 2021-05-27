TODAY
Baseball
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional semifinals: Silver Creek vs. Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.; Salem vs. Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Class A West Washington Sectional semifinals: Crothersville vs. New Washington, 5 p.m.; Shawe Memorial at West Washington, 7 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Henryville, Silver Creek at Shawe Memorial, 4:30 p.m. Sunrise GC
SATURDAY
Baseball
Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals: New Albany vs. Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.; Jeffersonville vs. Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinals: Providence vs. Eastern, 10 a.m.; Austin vs. Crawford County, 12:30 p.m.
Boys’ golf
PHS Legends of Providence Invitational, 1 p.m. at Champions Pointe
Girls’ tennis
Jasper Semistate: Floyd Central at Jasper, 11 a.m.
Softball
Class A Lanesville Sectional final: West Washington vs. Orleans, 7 p.m.
