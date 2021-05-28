AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Baseball
Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals: New Albany vs. Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.; Jeffersonville vs. Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinals: Providence vs. Eastern, 11:30 a.m.; Austin vs. Crawford County, 2 p.m.
Boys’ golf
PHS Legends of Providence Invitational, 1 p.m. at Champions Pointe
College baseball
NAIA World Series: IUS vs. Central Methodist (Mo.), 9:30 p.m. at Lewiston, Idaho
Girls’ tennis
Jasper Semistate: Floyd Central at Jasper, 11 a.m.
Softball
Class A Lanesville Sectional final: West Washington vs. Orleans, 7 p.m.
.
MONDAY
Baseball
Class 2A Eastern Sectional final, 10 a.m.
Class A South Central Sectional semifinals: Orleans at South Central, 10 a.m. & Borden vs. Lanesville-CAI winner, noon; Final, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional final: Silver Creek vs. Madison, noon
Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional final, 12:45 p.m.
Class A West Washington Sectional final, 6 p.m.
.
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Thursday
Top 3 finishers automatically qualify for IHSAA State Finals
Team scores: 1. Bloomington North 116, 2. Terre Haute North 60, 3 (tie). Sullivan, Bloomington South 46, 5. Terre Haute South 40, 6. Springs Valley 30.5, 7 (tie). Charlestown, Paoli 24, 9. North Putnam 23, 10. Jeffersonville 10. Other: 28. Silver Creek 3.
100: 1. William Newby (Sullivan) 10.97; 2. Nate Reynolds (Mitchell) 11.14; 3. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 11.24. Other: 4. Jordan Ferguson (Jeff) 11.27; 8. Steven Cruz (Charlestown) 11.46.
200: 1. Newby (Sullivan) 22.29; 2. Brett Bosley (Paoli) 22.60; 3. Ferguson (Jeff) 22.96.
400: 1. JaQualon Roberts (BN) 50.03; 2. Colton Clifford (North Putnam) 50.17; 3. Murry Ross-Harman (BS) 50.85. Other: 15. Andrew Cruz (Charlestown) 55.64.
800: 1. Mason Childers (BN) 1:56.30; 2 Griffin Bruce (Bloomington North) 1:57.93; 3. Cael Light (THS) 2:02.06. Others: 6. Ashton Still (SC) 2:02.95; 11. Dylan Kinser (Charlestown) 2:07.77.
1,600: 1. Anthony Adams (THN) 4:26.88; 2. Light (THS) 4:26.89; 3. Dylan Zeck (THN) 4:27.37.
3,200: 1. Carson Heath (Martinsville) 9:39.92; 2. Ryan Rheam (BS) 9:43.05; 3. Ethan Teske (BN) 9:43.64. Other: 16. Karson Evans (Henryville) 11:16.98.
110 hurdles: 1. Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown) 15.33; 2. Josh Pennington (Seymour) 15.46; 3. D’Andre Black (BS) 15.47. Other: 7. Drew Nelson (Jeff) 16.15.
300 hurdles: 1. Gabe Garcia (North Putnam) 40.44; 2. Zane Thompson (BNL) 40.77; 3. Broc Murphy (BN) 40.85. Others: 13. Nelson (Jeff) 45.65; 15. Ryan Lucas (SC) 46.91.
400 relay: 1. Sullivan 43.37; 2. Martinsville 43.68; 3. Jeffersonville (Jose Murillo, Jeremiah Brown, Jadehn Debnam, Ferguson) 43.87
1,600 relay: 1. Bloomington North 3:21.95; 2. Terre Haute North 3:27.95; 3. Bloomington South 3:30.64. Others: 11. Jeffersonville (Alston Williams, Murillo, Lazarus Weobong, Debnam) 3:39.55; 14. Silver Creek (Alex Carney, Donovan Mosley, Michael Lowery, Still) 3:43.46.
3,200 relay: 1. Bloomington North 8:01.67; 2. Terre Haute North 8:09.83; 3. Northview 8:13.22. Other: 12. Silver Creek (Carney, McKinley Rhodes, Austin Jewell, Gavin Clark) 8:56.27.
Long jump: 1. Bosley (Paoli) 22-4; 2. S. Cruz (Charlestown) 21-8.75; 3. Conner Grimes (Springs Valley) 20-11.5.
High jump: 1. Bailen Murphy (BN) 6-4; 2. Owen Bates (Southwestern) 6-4; 3. Bosley (Paoli) 6-3. Other: 4. Ottersbach (Charlestown) 6-3.
Shot put: 1. Matt Grannan (BN) 51-9; 2. Drew Smith (Linton-Stockton) 50-6; 3. Konnor McIntosh (Austin) 50-5. Others: 15. Colin Davenport (Charlestown) 39-7; 16. Will Heid (Henryville) 38-3.75.
Discus: 1. Keegan Collins (THN) 154-11; 2. Zane Ortlieb (Jennings) 148-6; 3. Smith (L-S) 148-4. Others: 11. Nelson (Jeff) 127-2; 15. Davenport (Charlestown) 110-6.
Pole vault: 1. Grant Bell (Sullivan) 13-4; 2. Ricky Stanley (Brown County) 13-0; 3. Trenton Tuberosa (THS) 12-6. Other: 11. Caleb Leheceanu (Henryville) 11-0.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Richmond
3 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
11 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
7 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
10 p.m., NBCSN — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: National 1, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif. (taped)
BOXING
10 p.m., SHO — Championship Boxing: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fayetteville, N.C.
1 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
1 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
3:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
4 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.
4:30 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Georgia, Super Regional, Gainesville, Fla.
2 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
3 p.m., ABC — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Washington, Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.
4 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.
5 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Arizona, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Missouri vs. James Madison, Super Regional, Game 2, Columbia, Mo.
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech at UCLA, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
5:30 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play – Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
5:15 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m., NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Norway, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m., NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
4 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR NY Yankees at Detroit
7 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Washington OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at NY Mets
10 p.m., MLBN — St. Louis at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Duke, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Final, Porto, Portugal
NBA
1:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, First Round, Game 4
4 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 4
7:10 p.m., ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 3
9:30 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 3
NHL 7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 6
8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 1
RUGBY
9 p.m., FS2 — MLR: Austin at Utah
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Harlequins (taped)
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m., FOX — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston
9 p.m., FS1 — South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Houston
.
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5 p.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Italy, Mugello, Italy (taped)
6 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
8 p.m., ESPNU — Nationals: Taft (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.), Semifinal, Washington
9:30 p.m., ESPNU — Nationals: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington), Semifinal, Washington
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
Noon, ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.
1 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
1 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Mason, Ohio
2 p.m., CBSSN — Conference USA: TBD, Championship, Raston, La.
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
4 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
4:30 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m., ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1, 113 miles, Issoire, France (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
4 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
6:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play – Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m., NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Italy, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m., NHLN — World Championship: Latvia vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit OR Miami at Boston
4 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona
7 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
MEN’S SOCCER
2 p.m., ESPN — International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S., St. Gallen, Switzerland
7 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union
9:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Seattle
NBA
1 p.m., ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4
3:30 p.m., ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 4
7 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4
NHL
8 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: TBD at Colorado, Second Round, Game 1
10:30 p.m., NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Second Round
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.
.
MONDAY
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
7 p.m., ESPNU — National Championship: TBD, Washington
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
12:45 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Baltimore
4 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Houston
8 p.m., ESPN — Pittsburgh at Kansas City
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
1 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Hartford, Conn.
MEN’S SOCCER
11:50 a.m., ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Netherlands vs. France
2:50 p.m., ESPNU — UEFA U-21: Portugal vs. Italy
NBA
7 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 4
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, Second Round
10 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, Second Round
