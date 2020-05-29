LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate, a freshman on the men’s track & field team, redshirted this season, as he did in cross country.
Mason Gamero (Purdue Fort Wayne): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman on the men’s volleyball team, tallied three assists and five digs while playing in all 17 matches in an abbreviated season for the Mastodons.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
4 p.m., FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America
6:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — KT at Kiwoom
12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
MEN’S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04
9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg
12:30 p.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
9 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night 38: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweights), Las Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Melbourne
2 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America
3 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: From Salt Lake City
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ford City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
MEN'S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach
11:50 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07
MONDAY
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Köln
