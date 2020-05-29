LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Caleb Futter (Grand Valley State): The Christian Academy graduate, a freshman on the men’s track & field team, redshirted this season, as he did in cross country.

Mason Gamero (Purdue Fort Wayne): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman on the men’s volleyball team, tallied three assists and five digs while playing in all 17 matches in an abbreviated season for the Mastodons.

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

AUTO RACING

Noon, ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series

4 p.m., FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America

6:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m., ESPN — KT at Kiwoom

12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Lotte at Doosan

MEN’S SOCCER

9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04

9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night 38: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Melbourne

2 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     2 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: From Salt Lake City

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ford City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

MEN'S SOCCER

     9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach

     11:50 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07 

MONDAY

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Köln

