AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Baseball
Henryville at Austin, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Borden, 6 p.m.
New Albany at North Harrison, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Softball
Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
CAI, Charlestown, Rock Creek at Southwestern, 5 p.m.
.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
New Albany at Louisville Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Albany at Providence, 4 p.m. Champions Pointe
Silver Creek, North Harrison, Eastern at Clarksville, 4 p.m. Wooded View
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 4:15 p.m. Westwood
Girls’ tennis
Charlestown at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville Assumption at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
Providence at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Oldham County (Ky.) at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest
6 p.m., ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville
7 p.m., SECN — UAB at Auburn
DIVING
11:30 p.m., NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)
12:30 a.m., NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Houston at NY Yankees
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 2
8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
10 p.m., TNT — Toronto at LA Clippers
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
SURFING
10 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds
.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
MEN’S SOCCER
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose
