AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Baseball

Henryville at Austin, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Borden, 6 p.m.

New Albany at North Harrison, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Softball

Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

CAI, Charlestown, Rock Creek at Southwestern, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

New Albany at Louisville Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Albany at Providence, 4 p.m. Champions Pointe

Silver Creek, North Harrison, Eastern at Clarksville, 4 p.m. Wooded View

Charlestown at Scottsburg, 4:15 p.m. Westwood

Girls’ tennis

Charlestown at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Assumption at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.

Providence at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Washington at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Oldham County (Ky.) at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m., ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

6 p.m., ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

7 p.m., ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville

7 p.m., SECN — UAB at Auburn

DIVING

11:30 p.m., NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

12:30 a.m., NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Houston at NY Yankees

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 2

8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2

10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m., TNT — Toronto at LA Clippers

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SURFING

10 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

MEN’S SOCCER

10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose

