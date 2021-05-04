AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

New Albany at Louisville Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Albany at Providence, 4 p.m. Champions Pointe

Silver Creek, North Harrison, Eastern at Clarksville, 4 p.m. Wooded View

Charlestown at Scottsburg, 4:15 p.m. Westwood

Girls’ tennis

Charlestown at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Assumption at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.

Providence at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Washington at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Oldham County (Ky.) at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.

.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5 p.m.

Borden at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Salem at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Lanesville at New Washington, 6 p.m.

Austin at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Bullitt East (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Providence at New Albany, 7 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Floyd Central at Heritage Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Borden, Henryville, Crothersville at South Central, 5 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

New Albany at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Shawe Memorial at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

New Washington at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

New Albany at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.

Providence at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Paoli at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Charlestown, Henryville, Providence, Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Clarksville’s Daniel Faulkner Relays, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central at Lawrence Central, 6 p.m.

.

BASEBALL

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Records through Saturday

Class 4A

1. Columbus North 17-1

2. Westfield 12-1

3. Center Grove 14-1

4. Castle 14-1

5. Carmel 16-1

6. McCutcheon 14-2

7. Evansville North 16-3

8. Zionsville 11-4

9. Homestead 14-3

10. New Albany 13-3

Others receiving votes: Andrean, Bedford NL, FW Carroll, Floyd Central, Indpls Cathedral, LaPorte.

Class 3A

1. Hanover Central 14-1

2. Leo 14-1

3. Lebanon 10-2

4. Western 11-4

5. West Vigo 11-5

6. Peru 13-2

7. Silver Creek 9-5-1

8. Batesville 12-4

9. Oak Hill 13-3

10. Madison 14-6

Others receiving votes: Boonville, Brebeuf, Connersville, Danville, Edgewood, Evansville Memorial, FW Dwenger, Franklin County, Greencastle, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend St. Joseph, Southridge.

Class 2A

1. Monroe Central 15-1

2. Wapahani 15-1

3. Lafayette Central Catholic 15-3

4. Cascade 15-1

5. Centerville 13-2

6. University 13-4

7. South Adams 11-4

8. Carroll (Flora) 11-2

9. Clinton Prairie 10-3

10. Southwestern 11-4

Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Delphi, Eastern (Greentown), Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Perry Central

Class A

1. Oldenburg Academy 9-3

2. Shakamak 9-3

3. Rossville 10-4

4. Loogootee 10-5

5. Southwestern (Shelby) 9-4

6 (tie). Riverton Parke 9-6

6 (tie). Washington Township 8-4

8. Southwood 10-2

9. Hauser 11-5

10. North Daviess 9-5

Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomfield, FW Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, Kouts, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, South Central (Union), Tecumseh, Wes-Del.

.

SOFTBALL

INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS

Class 4A: 1. New Palestine, 2. Lake Central, 3. Roncalli, 4. Mooresville, 5. Crown Point, 6. Center Grove, 7. Shelbyville, 8. Bedford NL, 9. Decatur Central, 10. Jasper.

Class 3A: 1. Danville, 2. Edgewood, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Yorktown, 5. Benton Central, 6. Tri-West, 7. SB St. Joseph, 8. Frankfort, 9. Northwestern, 10. West Noble.

Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Union County, 3. Pioneer, 4 (tie). North Posey, Eastern (Greentown), 6. Boone Grove, 7. Eastern Hancock, 8. Alexandria, 9. Evansville Mater Dei, 10. South Vermillion.

Class A: 1. Loogootee, 2. Caston, 3. South Central (Union), 4. Lanesville, 5. Clay City, 6. Tri, 7 (tie). West Central, Hauser, 9. North Miami, 10. North Daviess.

.

SPORTS ON AIR 

WEDNESDAY

DIVING

11 a.m., NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

GOLF

11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

IIHF HOCKEY

5 p.m., NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

3 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Seattle (games joined in progress)

7:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Toronto at Oakland (games joined in progress)

MEN’S SOCCER

2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Semifinal Leg 2

8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2

10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2

NBA

9 p.m., NBATV — San Antonio at Utah

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SURFING

10 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. California, Quarterfinal, Palo Alto, Calif.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12:30 p.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur

.

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Auburn

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Cezar Ferreira (Heavyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

10 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Rangers at Boston

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators, Indianapolis

7 p.m., FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Lineman, Indianapolis

