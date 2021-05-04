AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
New Albany at Louisville Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lanesville at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Albany at Providence, 4 p.m. Champions Pointe
Silver Creek, North Harrison, Eastern at Clarksville, 4 p.m. Wooded View
Charlestown at Scottsburg, 4:15 p.m. Westwood
Girls’ tennis
Charlestown at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville Assumption at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
Providence at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Eastern at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Oldham County (Ky.) at Floyd Central, 6:30 p.m.
.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Borden at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Salem at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Lanesville at New Washington, 6 p.m.
Austin at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Bullitt East (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Providence at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Floyd Central at Heritage Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Borden, Henryville, Crothersville at South Central, 5 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
New Albany at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Shawe Memorial at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
New Washington at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 5:30 p.m.
Providence at Seymour, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Paoli at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Scottsburg at Silver Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Charlestown, Henryville, Providence, Rock Creek, Silver Creek at Clarksville’s Daniel Faulkner Relays, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central at Lawrence Central, 6 p.m.
.
BASEBALL
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS Records through Saturday
Class 4A
1. Columbus North 17-1
2. Westfield 12-1
3. Center Grove 14-1
4. Castle 14-1
5. Carmel 16-1
6. McCutcheon 14-2
7. Evansville North 16-3
8. Zionsville 11-4
9. Homestead 14-3
10. New Albany 13-3
Others receiving votes: Andrean, Bedford NL, FW Carroll, Floyd Central, Indpls Cathedral, LaPorte.
Class 3A
1. Hanover Central 14-1
2. Leo 14-1
3. Lebanon 10-2
4. Western 11-4
5. West Vigo 11-5
6. Peru 13-2
7. Silver Creek 9-5-1
8. Batesville 12-4
9. Oak Hill 13-3
10. Madison 14-6
Others receiving votes: Boonville, Brebeuf, Connersville, Danville, Edgewood, Evansville Memorial, FW Dwenger, Franklin County, Greencastle, Mishawaka Marian, South Bend St. Joseph, Southridge.
Class 2A
1. Monroe Central 15-1
2. Wapahani 15-1
3. Lafayette Central Catholic 15-3
4. Cascade 15-1
5. Centerville 13-2
6. University 13-4
7. South Adams 11-4
8. Carroll (Flora) 11-2
9. Clinton Prairie 10-3
10. Southwestern 11-4
Others receiving votes: Adams Central, Delphi, Eastern (Greentown), Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Perry Central
Class A
1. Oldenburg Academy 9-3
2. Shakamak 9-3
3. Rossville 10-4
4. Loogootee 10-5
5. Southwestern (Shelby) 9-4
6 (tie). Riverton Parke 9-6
6 (tie). Washington Township 8-4
8. Southwood 10-2
9. Hauser 11-5
10. North Daviess 9-5
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomfield, FW Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, Kouts, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, South Central (Union), Tecumseh, Wes-Del.
.
SOFTBALL
INDIANA COACHES OF GIRLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A: 1. New Palestine, 2. Lake Central, 3. Roncalli, 4. Mooresville, 5. Crown Point, 6. Center Grove, 7. Shelbyville, 8. Bedford NL, 9. Decatur Central, 10. Jasper.
Class 3A: 1. Danville, 2. Edgewood, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Yorktown, 5. Benton Central, 6. Tri-West, 7. SB St. Joseph, 8. Frankfort, 9. Northwestern, 10. West Noble.
Class 2A: 1. Tecumseh, 2. Union County, 3. Pioneer, 4 (tie). North Posey, Eastern (Greentown), 6. Boone Grove, 7. Eastern Hancock, 8. Alexandria, 9. Evansville Mater Dei, 10. South Vermillion.
Class A: 1. Loogootee, 2. Caston, 3. South Central (Union), 4. Lanesville, 5. Clay City, 6. Tri, 7 (tie). West Central, Hauser, 9. North Miami, 10. North Daviess.
.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
DIVING
11 a.m., NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)
GOLF
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
IIHF HOCKEY
5 p.m., NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
3 p.m., MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Seattle (games joined in progress)
7:30 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
10:30 p.m., MLBN — Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Toronto at Oakland (games joined in progress)
MEN’S SOCCER
2:40 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Semifinal Leg 2
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2
NBA
9 p.m., NBATV — San Antonio at Utah
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
SURFING
10 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. California, Quarterfinal, Palo Alto, Calif.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur
.
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — LSU at Auburn
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
11 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Cezar Ferreira (Heavyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas
10 p.m., TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — NY Rangers at Boston
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators, Indianapolis
7 p.m., FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Lineman, Indianapolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.