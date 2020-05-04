LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Mariah Grant (IP Fort Wayne): The New Albany graduate, a freshman outfielder on the softball team, hit .273 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs while scoring eight runs while starting 15 of 16 games for the Mastodons. She had a .386 slugging percentage, .333 on-base percentage and .719 OPS.
Ryan Robison (Vincennes): The New Albany graduate, a sophomore left-hander pitcher/infielder on the baseball team, hit .404 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 RBIs. Robison also had a .508 on-base percentage and a .681 slugging percentage. Robison recently decided that he will play at IPFW next season.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — Wednesday Night iRacing Series
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Doosan at LG
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — NC at Samsung
THURSDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
