LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Chase Rudy (Southern Indiana): The New Albany graduate, a freshman pitcher on the baseball team, went 0-0 in three relief appearances for the Screaming Eagles. In three innings pitched he allowed six earned runs while striking out three. 

Casey Schweitzer (Wabash Valley College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman catcher-infielder on the softball team, hit .344 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Lady Warriors. She had a .353 on-base percentage and .406 slugging percentage. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

THURSDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

KBO BASEBALL

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — KIA at Samsung

NHL

     5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge 

FRIDAY 

HORSE RACING

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

