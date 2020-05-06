LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Chase Rudy (Southern Indiana): The New Albany graduate, a freshman pitcher on the baseball team, went 0-0 in three relief appearances for the Screaming Eagles. In three innings pitched he allowed six earned runs while striking out three.
Casey Schweitzer (Wabash Valley College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman catcher-infielder on the softball team, hit .344 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Lady Warriors. She had a .353 on-base percentage and .406 slugging percentage.
SPORTS ON AIR
THURSDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
KBO BASEBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — KIA at Samsung
NHL
5 p.m., NBCSN — NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
