Baseball

CAI at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

Boys’ track & field

New Albany at Lawrence Central Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Floyd Central vs. Central Hardin (Ky.), Elizabethtown (Ky.), 3:30 & 6 p.m. at Elizabethown, Ky.

CAI at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Henryville at Clarksville, 5:15 p.m.

Jeffersonville, New Albany, Silver Creek at Jasper Invitational, 6 p.m.

Softball

New Washington at CAI, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Madison, 5:30 p.m.

Fern Creek (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Providence at Charlestown, 6 p.m.

Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Henryville at Brownstown Central, dh, 11 a.m.

Silver Creek at Southridge, 11 a.m.

Southwestern at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Castle at Jeffersonville, 1 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Albany, Providence at Bloomington North Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Cascades

Henryville in Hauser Invitational, 9 a.m. Otter Creek

Floyd Central, Silver Creek at State Preview, 1 p.m. at Prairie View GC

Girls’ tennis

Jeffersonville, New Albany, Silver Creek at Jasper Invitational, 9 a.m.

Clarksville at Eastern Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Softball

Rock Creek at Shawe Memorial, 11 a.m.

New Albany at Evansville North Invitational, 11 a.m.

Clarksville at Springs Valley, 11 a.m.

Avon vs. Silver Creek, 11 a.m.

Avon at Floyd Central, 1 p.m.

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m., ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

8 p.m., SECN — LSU at Auburn

8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at TCU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m., ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

8 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m., MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Chicago

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Utah

NHL

7 p.m., NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington

RUGBY

6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m., FS1 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m., ESPNU — UCLA vs. TCU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m., ESPNU — LSU vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon, ESPNU — Southern California vs. Cal Poly, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m., ESPNU — Florida State vs. Stanford, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

WOMEN’S CURLING

11 a.m., NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ESPN — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m., ABC — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

GOLF

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

7 p.m., FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

MEN’S SOCCER

7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

9 a.m., ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City

6 p.m., ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

8 p.m., FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

NHL

3 p.m., NBC — TBA

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

3 p.m., FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston

WOMEN’S SOCCER

1 p.m., CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship

