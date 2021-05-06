TODAY
Baseball
CAI at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
Boys’ track & field
New Albany at Lawrence Central Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Floyd Central vs. Central Hardin (Ky.), Elizabethtown (Ky.), 3:30 & 6 p.m. at Elizabethown, Ky.
CAI at New Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Henryville at Clarksville, 5:15 p.m.
Jeffersonville, New Albany, Silver Creek at Jasper Invitational, 6 p.m.
Softball
New Washington at CAI, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Madison, 5:30 p.m.
Fern Creek (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Providence at Charlestown, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Henryville at Brownstown Central, dh, 11 a.m.
Silver Creek at Southridge, 11 a.m.
Southwestern at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Castle at Jeffersonville, 1 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Albany, Providence at Bloomington North Invitational, 8:30 a.m. Cascades
Henryville in Hauser Invitational, 9 a.m. Otter Creek
Floyd Central, Silver Creek at State Preview, 1 p.m. at Prairie View GC
Girls’ tennis
Jeffersonville, New Albany, Silver Creek at Jasper Invitational, 9 a.m.
Clarksville at Eastern Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Softball
Rock Creek at Shawe Memorial, 11 a.m.
New Albany at Evansville North Invitational, 11 a.m.
Clarksville at Springs Valley, 11 a.m.
Avon vs. Silver Creek, 11 a.m.
Avon at Floyd Central, 1 p.m.
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m., ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
8 p.m., SECN — LSU at Auburn
8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at TCU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
6 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m., ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon
8 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
10 p.m., PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
11:30 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m., MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m., MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Chicago
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Utah
NHL
7 p.m., NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington
RUGBY
6 a.m., FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m., FS1 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m., ESPNU — UCLA vs. TCU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m., ESPNU — LSU vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon, ESPNU — Southern California vs. Cal Poly, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m., ESPNU — Florida State vs. Stanford, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m., ESPNU — TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
WOMEN’S CURLING
11 a.m., NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ESPN — FCS: TBD, Semifinal
2:30 p.m., ABC — FCS: TBD, Semifinal
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.
GOLF
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
7 p.m., FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
MEN’S SOCCER
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
9 a.m., ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund
10 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City
6 p.m., ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC
8 p.m., FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
NHL
3 p.m., NBC — TBA
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m., FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston
WOMEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m., CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship
