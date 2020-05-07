LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Tim Redford (William Woods University): The New Albany graduate, a senior catcher on the baseball team, hit .206 with two doubles and seven RBIs while starting 11 games for the Owls in the abbreviated season. Redford also had a .991 fielding percentage and threw out 7 of 12 potential base stealers.
Drew Reich (IPFW): The Charlestown graduate, a redshirt senior outfielder of the baseball team, hit .333 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs in 12 games, including nine starts. He also had a .444 slugging percentage and a .442 on-base percentage.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — LG at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Pro Match Series, Round Robin
SATURDAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
4 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at NC
SUNDAY
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
