Paige Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a junior right-handed pitcher on the softball team, made three appearances in the circle for the Cards. On Feb. 22, she tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief against nationally-ranked Alabama and did not allow a baserunner while issuing a strikeout. Against Texas State, she entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered an inning-ending strikeout.
Riley Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, played in four games, starting one, for the Cardinals. Against Evansville on March 8, she was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded to score a run and get an RBI.
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m., FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge
Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup and Legends Trophy
3 p.m., FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway
3 p.m., FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — LG at NC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m., ESPN — UFC 249 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Pro Match Series, Round Robin
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — F1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
1 p.m., ESPN2 — F1 eSports Series: The Spanish Virtual Grand Prix, virtual Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m., FS1 — eMLS: Tournament Special
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Pro Match Series, 3rd Place & Final
