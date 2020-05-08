LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Paige Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a junior right-handed pitcher on the softball team, made three appearances in the circle for the Cards. On Feb. 22, she tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief against nationally-ranked Alabama and did not allow a baserunner while issuing a strikeout. Against Texas State, she entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered an inning-ending strikeout. 

Riley Schindler (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, played in four games, starting one, for the Cardinals. Against Evansville on March 8, she was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded to score a run and get an RBI.  

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

     11 a.m., FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge

     Noon, ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup and Legends Trophy

     3 p.m., FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway

     3 p.m., FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway

HORSE RACING

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

     1 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — LG at NC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     6 p.m., ESPN — UFC 249 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

TENNIS

     Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Pro Match Series, Round Robin 

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     Noon, ESPN2 — F1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — F1 eSports Series: The Spanish Virtual Grand Prix, virtual Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

HORSE RACING

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

MEN'S SOCCER

     7 p.m., FS1 — eMLS: Tournament Special

TENNIS

     Noon, TENNIS — UTR: Pro Match Series, 3rd Place & Final 

Tags

Recommended for you