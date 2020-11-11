AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Clarksville at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Class 5A regional — Jeffersonville at Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Cannelton at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
Campbellsville at IUS, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
IUS vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m. at Huntington
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
6:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.)
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State
GOLF
1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
Noon, FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3
4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m., MLBN — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: MVP
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky Pro Day: From Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
MEN'S SOCCER
11:45 a.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia
2 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia
2:30 p.m., FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 252: Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho, Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Indianapolis at Tennessee
RODEO
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2
11 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International
7 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
7:30 p.m., ESPN — East Carolina at Cincinnati
GOLF
1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Castle
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
SWIMMING
10 a.m., NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
