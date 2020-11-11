AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Clarksville at Borden, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Brownstown Central, 7:30 p.m. 

  

FRIDAY

Football 

     Class 5A regional — Jeffersonville at Castle, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Cannelton at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Silver Creek at Seymour, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     Campbellsville at IUS, 7 p.m. 

Women's college basketball 

     IUS vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m. at Huntington 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     2:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

     6:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

     8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.)

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State

GOLF

     1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

     Noon, FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 3

     4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6 p.m., MLBN — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: MVP

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     7 p.m., SECN — Kentucky Pro Day: From Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

MEN'S SOCCER

     11:45 a.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 252: Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho, Uncasville, Conn.

NFL

     8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Indianapolis at Tennessee

RODEO

     9:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY

     3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2

     11 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     1 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

     2:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

     6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

     6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International 

     7 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — East Carolina at Cincinnati

GOLF

     1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

     7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Castle 

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

SWIMMING

     10 a.m., NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

    8 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

