AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Borden at Cannelton, 11 a.m.

     Providence vs. TBA, noon at Corydon

     Evansville Harrison at Floyd Central, 3 p.m. 

     Providence vs. TBA, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. at Corydon

     New Washington at CAI, 6 p.m. 

     Switzerland County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, ppd.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

     10 a.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

     3 p.m., NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring: From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

     6 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

     5:05 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

BOXING

     8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles

     10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Indiana at Michigan State

     Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina 

     Noon, BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

     Noon, CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Marshall 

     Noon, ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech

     Noon, ESPN2 — Army at Tulane

     Noon, ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty

     Noon, FOX — TCU at West Virginia

     Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska

     Noon, SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College

     3:30 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

     3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Miss at Western Kentucky 

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Stanford

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

     3:30 p.m., FOX — USC at Arizona

     4 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech 

     6:30 p.m., FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico

     7 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa

     7 p.m., FOX — Oregon at Washington State

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan

     7:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at NC State

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

     7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

     7:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

     10:30 p.m., FOX — Utah at UCLA

     10:30 p.m., FS2 — UNLV at San Jose State 

     11 p.m., FS1 — Oregon State at Washington

GOLF

     1 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

     11:30 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

RODEO

     7:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

     11 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

SWIMMING

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS

     8 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United    

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     5:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

     7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.

FIGURE SKATING

     4 p.m., NBC — ISU: The Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas (taped)

GOLF

     10 a.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

     Noon, FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

     7 p.m., BTN — Arizona State at Michigan

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

     Noon, ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinals, Durham, N.C.

     2 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

     4 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.

     6 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, Quarterfinals, Raleigh, N.C.

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium

NFL 

     1 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, Washington at Detroit, Jacksonville at Green Bay, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Carolina

     4:05 p.m., CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Las Vegas, LA Chargers at Miami, Buffalo at Arizona

     4:25 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, San Francisco at New Orleans, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at New England

RODEO

     5:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

     9:30 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal

SWIMMING

     Noon, CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

     3 p.m., NBC — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS

     7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

     1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

    Noon, ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

     1 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

     3:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

     6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Auburn, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

     8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria

NFL

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

SWIMMING

     Noon, CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

     7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

     1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

