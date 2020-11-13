AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Borden at Cannelton, 11 a.m.
Providence vs. TBA, noon at Corydon
Evansville Harrison at Floyd Central, 3 p.m.
Providence vs. TBA, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. at Corydon
New Washington at CAI, 6 p.m.
Switzerland County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, ppd.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
10 a.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
3 p.m., NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring: From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
6 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
5:05 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
BOXING
8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Indiana at Michigan State
Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
Noon, BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
Noon, CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Marshall
Noon, ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech
Noon, ESPN2 — Army at Tulane
Noon, ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty
Noon, FOX — TCU at West Virginia
Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska
Noon, SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
2:30 p.m., FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State
3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College
3:30 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Miss at Western Kentucky
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Stanford
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
3:30 p.m., FOX — USC at Arizona
4 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m., FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico
7 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
7 p.m., FOX — Oregon at Washington State
7:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan
7:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at NC State
7:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
7:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
10:30 p.m., FOX — Utah at UCLA
10:30 p.m., FS2 — UNLV at San Jose State
11 p.m., FS1 — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
1 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
RODEO
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
11 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
SWIMMING
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final
WOMEN'S SOCCER
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
5:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m., NBC — ISU: The Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas (taped)
GOLF
10 a.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
Noon, FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., BTN — Arizona State at Michigan
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon, ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinals, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
4 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.
6 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, Quarterfinals, Raleigh, N.C.
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium
NFL
1 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, Washington at Detroit, Jacksonville at Green Bay, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Carolina
4:05 p.m., CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Las Vegas, LA Chargers at Miami, Buffalo at Arizona
4:25 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, San Francisco at New Orleans, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
8:20 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at New England
RODEO
5:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
WOMEN'S SOCCER
9:30 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal
SWIMMING
Noon, CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
3 p.m., NBC — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon, ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
1 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
3:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Auburn, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago
SWIMMING
Noon, CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.