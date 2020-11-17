AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
College volleyball
IU Southeast at IU Kokomo, 7 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Silver Creek at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls' basketball
Rock Creek at Borden, 6 p.m.
Lanesville at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., NBCSN — The NASCAR Awards Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Toledo at Eastern Michigan
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan
7 p.m, ESPNNEWS — Northern Illinois at Ball State
CYCLING
1 p.m., NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta a España: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped)
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
2 a.m (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2, Seoul, South Korea
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C.
8 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Raleigh, N.C.
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Poland, League A
7:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN, ESPNU, NBATV — The 2020 NBA Draft
RUGBY
4 a.m., FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Auburn
THURSDAY
BOXING
9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa
9 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at Wyoming
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Arizona at Seattle
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total voting points and records through Nov. 15
Rank, School Pts Record
1. Penn (12) 2-0 383
2. Carmel (5) 2-0 377
3. North Central (2) 3-0 347
4. Bedford NL 1-0 311
5. Crown Point (1) 0-0 300
6. Hamilton SE 3-0 297
7. Fishers 4-1 250
8. East Central 3-0 232
9. Homestead 2-1 228
10. Salem 4-0 162
11. Linton-Stockton 3-0 141
12. Nobelsville 2-0 135
13. Ben Davis 2-1 131
14. Lawrence North 2-2 120
15. Mishawaka Marian 3-0 109
16. Ev. Memorial 0-0 98
17. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-1 80
18. Brownsburg 1-3 76
19. Silver Creek 4-0 61
20. Franklin 3-0 44
ICSGA POLLS
Class 4A: 1. Carmel 2-0, 2. Penn 2-0, 3. North Central 3-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 3-0, 5. Crown Point 0-0, 6. Bedford NL 1-0, 7. Fishers 4-1, 8. East Central 3-0, 9. Homestead 2-1, 10. Noblesville 2-0.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 4-0, 2. Salem 4-0, 3. Norwell 2-0, 4. Evansville Memorial 0-0, 5. Mishawaka Marian 3-0, 6 (tie). Brownstown Central 2-0, Garrett 2-0, 8. Greensburg 0-0, 9 (tie). FW Concordia 2-0, Washington 2-0.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 3-0, 2. University 3-0, 3. Frankton 4-0, 4 (tie). Eastern 2-1, Lafayette Central Catholic 2-0, 6. South Central (Union Mills) 3-0, 7. Shenandoah 0-0, 8. Triton Central 2-1, 9. Forest Park 2-0, 10. Covenant Christian 1-1.
Class A: 1. Loogootee 0-0, 2. Pioneer 0-0, 3. Greenwood Christian 3-0, 4. Trinity Lutheran 1-0, 5. Lanesville 4-1, 6. Jac-Cen-Del 0-1, 7. Waldron 2-0, 8. Tecumseh 0-0, 9. Morgan Township 0-0, 10. Blue River 0-0.
