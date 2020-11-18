AREA CALENDAR
Girls’ basketball
Rock Creek at Borden, 6 p.m.
Lanesville at CAI, 7:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Floyd Central, ppd.
Girls’ basketball
Cannelton at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Henryville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, ppd. to Dec. 17
Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, ppd.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m., FS2 — NHRA: Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)
BOXING9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa
GOLF7 a.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Clark-Floyd Counties High School Boys’ Basketball Media Day
HORSE RACINGNoon, FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY6 p.m., BTN — Arizona State at Michigan State
8:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Arizona at Seattle
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER7 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
9:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville
7:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
8 p.m., CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic
9:30 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL7 p.m., ESPNU — TRU Prep vs. IMG Academy
10 p.m., ESPNU — Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS Playoff: Montreal Impact at New England Revolution
9 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
12:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
