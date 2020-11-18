AREA CALENDAR

Girls’ basketball

Rock Creek at Borden, 6 p.m.

Lanesville at CAI, 7:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at Floyd Central, ppd.

Girls’ basketball

Cannelton at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Henryville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Corydon Central, ppd. to Dec. 17

Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, ppd.

SPORTS ON AIR

AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m., FS2 — NHRA: Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)

BOXING9 p.m., NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa

GOLF7 a.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Clark-Floyd Counties High School Boys’ Basketball Media Day

HORSE RACINGNoon, FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY6 p.m., BTN — Arizona State at Michigan State

8:30 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Minnesota

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

NFL

8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Arizona at Seattle

TENNIS

7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER7 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.

9:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Syracuse at Louisville

7:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

8 p.m., CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic

9:30 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

GOLF

5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL7 p.m., ESPNU — TRU Prep vs. IMG Academy

10 p.m., ESPNU — Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Chandler (Ariz.)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS Playoff: Montreal Impact at New England Revolution

9 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

TENNIS

7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

