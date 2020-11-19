AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Cannelton at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Henryville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Corydon Central, ppd. to Dec. 17
Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, ppd.
SATURDAY
Girls' basketball
Springs Valley at Rock Creek, noon
Henryville vs. Tri, 5 p.m. at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown
Corydon Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Charlestown, ppd.
Floyd Central at Castle, ppd.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN, WKRD-790 AM — Syracuse at Louisville
7:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
8 p.m., CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic
9:30 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)
10 p.m., ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m., FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain
Noon, FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea
11:55 p.m., ESPNEWS — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4, Seoul, South Korea
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Minnesota
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal Impact at New England Revolution, Play-In Game
9 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game
RODEO
7 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
12:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Florida
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Clemson at Florida State
Noon, BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
Noon, CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army
Noon, FOX — Indiana at Ohio State
Noon, ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt
Noon, ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State
Noon, SECN — LSU at Arkansas
3:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern
3:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Penn State
3:30 p.m., CBS — San Diego State at Nevada
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
3:30 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama
4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State
4 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Alabama
7 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
7 p.m., CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State
7:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
7:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
8 p.m., FOX — Arizona at Washington
10:30 p.m., ESPN — USC at Utah
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Stanford
11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m., NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m, GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
MEN'S SOCCER
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas
RUGBY
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA
SKIING
Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2
3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2
