AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Girls' basketball

     Cannelton at Clarksville, 7 p.m. 

     Henryville at New Washington, 7:30 p.m. 

     New Albany at Columbus North, 7:30 p.m. 

     Charlestown at Corydon Central, ppd. to Dec. 17

     Silver Creek at Jeffersonville, ppd.

SATURDAY

Girls' basketball

     Springs Valley at Rock Creek, noon 

     Henryville vs. Tri, 5 p.m. at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown

     Corydon Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     South Central at Charlestown, ppd.

     Floyd Central at Castle, ppd.  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN, WKRD-790 AM — Syracuse at Louisville

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic

     9:30 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Air Force

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

     4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

     5 a.m (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     7 p.m., ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)

     10 p.m., ESPNU — 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

     7:30 a.m., FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain

     Noon, FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea

     11:55 p.m., ESPNEWS — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4, Seoul, South Korea

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY      

     4 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Minnesota

MEN'S SOCCER

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal Impact at New England Revolution, Play-In Game

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game 

RODEO

     7 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas

TENNIS

     7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

     9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

     12:30 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin 

     3 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     1 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

     7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Florida 

SATURDAY 

AUTO RACING

     2 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Clemson at Florida State

     Noon, BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

     Noon, CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army

     Noon, FOX — Indiana at Ohio State

     Noon, ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

     Noon, ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

     Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State

     Noon, SECN — LSU at Arkansas

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

     3:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Penn State

     3:30 p.m., CBS — San Diego State at Nevada

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

     3:30 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

     4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

     4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State

     4 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Alabama

     7 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

     7 p.m., CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

     8 p.m., FOX — Arizona at Washington

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — USC at Utah

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Stanford

     11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii

FIGURE SKATING

     4 p.m., NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

     5 a.m, GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

     4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

     5 a.m (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

MEN'S SOCCER

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA

SKIING

     Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

     7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1

     9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1

     1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2

     3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2 

