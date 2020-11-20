TODAY

Girls’ basketball

Springs Valley at Rock Creek, noon

Henryville vs. Tri, 5 p.m. at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown

Corydon Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

South Central at Charlestown, ppd.

Floyd Central at Castle, ppd.

Wrestling

New Albany, Silver Creek at BNL Duals, 9 a.m.

Jeffersonville in Capitol City Classic, 9 a.m. at Perry Meridian

MONDAY

Girls’ basketball

Borden at Shawe Memorial, 6 p.m.

Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m.

TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)

BOXING

7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ABC — Clemson at Florida State

Noon, BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

Noon, CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army

Noon, FOX — Indiana at Ohio State

Noon, ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

Noon, ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State

Noon, SECN — LSU at Arkansas

3:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

3:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Penn State

3:30 p.m., CBS — San Diego State at Nevada

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

3:30 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State

4 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

7 p.m., CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State

7:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

7:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m., FOX — Arizona at Washington

10:30 p.m., ESPN — USC at Utah

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Stanford

11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m., NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MEN’S SOCCER

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

11 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped)

SKIING

Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SWIMMING

8 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS

7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1

9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1

1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2

3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

2:30 p.m., NBC — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m., NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF

5 a.m, GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon, ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.

MEN’S SOCCER

11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United vs. Arsenal

2 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli

2:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

4 p.m., FS1 — MLS Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, first round

7:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, first round

10 p.m., ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, first round

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match

NFL

1 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore

1 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland

4 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Indianapolis

8:20 p.m., NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

RODEO

2:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas

RUGBY

2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster

SWIMMING

Noon, CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS

10:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final

1 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.

MONDAY

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley

2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton

NFL

8 p.m., ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you