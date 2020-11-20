TODAY
Girls’ basketball
Springs Valley at Rock Creek, noon
Henryville vs. Tri, 5 p.m. at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown
Corydon Central at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
South Central at Charlestown, ppd.
Floyd Central at Castle, ppd.
Wrestling
New Albany, Silver Creek at BNL Duals, 9 a.m.
Jeffersonville in Capitol City Classic, 9 a.m. at Perry Meridian
MONDAY
Girls’ basketball
Borden at Shawe Memorial, 6 p.m.
Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series (taped)
BOXING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Clemson at Florida State
Noon, BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
Noon, CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army
Noon, FOX — Indiana at Ohio State
Noon, ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt
Noon, ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State
Noon, SECN — LSU at Arkansas
3:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern
3:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Penn State
3:30 p.m., CBS — San Diego State at Nevada
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
3:30 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama
4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State
4 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Alabama
7 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
7 p.m., CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State
7:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
7:30 p.m., BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
7:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
8 p.m., FOX — Arizona at Washington
10:30 p.m., ESPN — USC at Utah
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Stanford
11 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m., NBC — FIG: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
5 a.m (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
MEN’S SOCCER
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
11 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Flyweights), Las Vegas
RUGBY
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped)
SKIING
Midnight (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
SWIMMING
8 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1
9 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1
1 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2
3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m., NBCSN — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
2:30 p.m., NBC — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)
8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m., NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m, GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon, ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C.
MEN’S SOCCER
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United vs. Arsenal
2 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli
2:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
4 p.m., FS1 — MLS Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, first round
7:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, first round
10 p.m., ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, first round
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Baltimore
1 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Cleveland
4 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Indianapolis
8:20 p.m., NBC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
RODEO
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas
RUGBY
2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster
SWIMMING
Noon, CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary
TENNIS
10:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final
1 p.m., ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.
MONDAY
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton
NFL
8 p.m., ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.