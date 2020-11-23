AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys’ basketball

Borden at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

New Washington at Charlestown, ppd.

Henryville at Rock Creek, ppd. to Jan. 8

Girls’ basketball

Providence at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

New Washington at Charlestown, ppd.

Jeffersonville at Jennings County, ppd. to Jan. 9

.

WEDNESDAY

Boys’ basketball

Clarksville at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

New Albany at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New Albany at Edgewood Invitational, 9 a.m.

Jeffersonville Turkey Tussle, 10 a.m.

.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota

MEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m., FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round

8 p.m., ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round

8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica

9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City

10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round

.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — McNeese at Nebraska

Noon, CBSSN — George Washington at Navy

2 p.m., BTN — N.C. A&T at Illinois

2 p.m., ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State

4 p.m., BTN — N.C. Central at Iowa

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at UT Arlington

4:30 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Saint Mary’s

6 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Morehead State at Kentucky

6 p.m., BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

6 p.m., CBSSN — Liberty at Purdue

6:30 p.m., SECN — Coker at South Carolina

7 p.m., ESPN — Villanova at Boston College

7 p.m., SECN — Oral Roberts at Missouri

7:30 p.m., SECN — Miss. Valley St. at Arkansas & Jacksonville State at Alabama

8 p.m., BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana

8 p.m., FS1 — Central Connecticut at UConn

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Clemson at Mississippi State

9 p.m., ESPN — Baylor vs. Arizona State

9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State vs. Utah State

10 p.m., BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m., CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon, ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

