AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys’ basketball
Borden at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Charlestown, ppd.
Henryville at Rock Creek, ppd. to Jan. 8
Girls’ basketball
Providence at Trinity Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Charlestown, ppd.
Jeffersonville at Jennings County, ppd. to Jan. 9
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Clarksville at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
New Albany at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
New Albany at Edgewood Invitational, 9 a.m.
Jeffersonville Turkey Tussle, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota
MEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m., FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
10 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — McNeese at Nebraska
Noon, CBSSN — George Washington at Navy
2 p.m., BTN — N.C. A&T at Illinois
2 p.m., ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State
4 p.m., BTN — N.C. Central at Iowa
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at UT Arlington
4:30 p.m., ESPN — Memphis at Saint Mary’s
6 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Morehead State at Kentucky
6 p.m., BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
6 p.m., CBSSN — Liberty at Purdue
6:30 p.m., SECN — Coker at South Carolina
7 p.m., ESPN — Villanova at Boston College
7 p.m., SECN — Oral Roberts at Missouri
7:30 p.m., SECN — Miss. Valley St. at Arkansas & Jacksonville State at Alabama
8 p.m., BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana
8 p.m., FS1 — Central Connecticut at UConn
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Clemson at Mississippi State
9 p.m., ESPN — Baylor vs. Arizona State
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Wichita State vs. Utah State
10 p.m., BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin
10:30 p.m., CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon, ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
