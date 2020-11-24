AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys’ basketball
Clarksville at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
New Albany at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
New Albany at Edgewood Invitational, 9 a.m.
Jeffersonville Turkey Tussle, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — McNeese at Nebraska
Noon, CBSSN — George Washington at Navy
Noon, FS1 — Oakland at Xavier
2 p.m., BTN — N.C. A&T at Illinois
2 p.m., ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State
2 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: Memphis vs. Saint Mary’s, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
2 p.m., ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State
2 p.m., FS1 — Fairfield at Providence
3 p.m., PAC-12N — Northwest at Oregon State
4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 — Evansville at Louisville
4 p.m., BTN — N.C. Central at Iowa
4 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at UT Arlington
4 p.m., FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown
4:30 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford
6 p.m., ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina
6 p.m., BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State
6 p.m., CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla.
6 p.m., FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler
6 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Morehead State at Kentucky
7 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
7 p.m., FS2 — St. Peter’s at St. John’s
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona
8 p.m., BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana
8 p.m., FS1 — Central Connecticut at UConn
8 p.m., SECN — Charlotte at Tennessee
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson at Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla.
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon
9:30 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: VCU vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
10 p.m., BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin
10 p.m., FS1 — Arkansas Pine Bluff at Marquette
10:30 p.m., CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State
MEN’S SOCCER
3 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN — Longwood at Duke
2 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon, ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Chicago State at Illinois
Noon, ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Noon, FS1 — TBA
1:30 p.m., FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla.
2 p.m., BTN — Nevada at Nebraska
2 p.m., FS1 — LaSalle at St. John’s
2:30 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
4:30 p.m., FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s, Fort Myers, Fla.
5 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.
7 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn.
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn.
9 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
12:30 p.m., CBS — Houston at Detroit
4:30 p.m., FOX — Washington at Dallas
8:20 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh
