Clarksville’s Jaren Starks is excited for Dakota Capps after he scores a basket last season against Henryville. The Generals open the season tonight at New Albany.

 News and Tribune file photo

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys’ basketball

Clarksville at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

New Albany at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New Albany at Edgewood Invitational, 9 a.m.

Jeffersonville Turkey Tussle, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — McNeese at Nebraska

Noon, CBSSN — George Washington at Navy

Noon, FS1 — Oakland at Xavier

2 p.m., BTN — N.C. A&T at Illinois

2 p.m., ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State

2 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: Memphis vs. Saint Mary’s, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2 p.m., ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State

2 p.m., FS1 — Fairfield at Providence

3 p.m., PAC-12N — Northwest at Oregon State

4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 — Evansville at Louisville

4 p.m., BTN — N.C. Central at Iowa

4 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at UT Arlington

4 p.m., FS1 — UMBC at Georgetown

4:30 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5 p.m., PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford

6 p.m., ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina

6 p.m., BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

6 p.m., CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla.

6 p.m., FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler

6 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Morehead State at Kentucky

7 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7 p.m., FS2 — St. Peter’s at St. John’s

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona

8 p.m., BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana

8 p.m., FS1 — Central Connecticut at UConn

8 p.m., SECN — Charlotte at Tennessee

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson at Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla.

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Regional coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon

9:30 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: VCU vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10 p.m., BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin

10 p.m., FS1 — Arkansas Pine Bluff at Marquette

10:30 p.m., CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State

MEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, ACCN — Longwood at Duke

2 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon, ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at Utah State

GOLF

5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — Chicago State at Illinois

Noon, ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Noon, FS1 — TBA

1:30 p.m., FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, Fort Myers, Fla.

2 p.m., BTN — Nevada at Nebraska

2 p.m., FS1 — LaSalle at St. John’s

2:30 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4:30 p.m., FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s, Fort Myers, Fla.

5 p.m., ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn.

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, Uncasville, Conn.

9 p.m., ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

NFL

12:30 p.m., CBS — Houston at Detroit

4:30 p.m., FOX — Washington at Dallas

8:20 p.m., NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

