AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' basketball

     Rock Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, noon at Loogootee

     Rock Creek vs. Evansville Day or Loogootee, 5 or 7 p.m. at Loogootee

     Borden at Shoals, 7:30 p.m. 

     Bloomington South at New Albany, 7:30 p.m. 

     Indpls Washington at Jeffersonville, ppd. 

     Tell City at Providence, ppd. 

Girls' basketball

     Corydon Central at Clarksville, noon 

     Milan at New Washington, 1:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     IUS vs. Lindsey Wilson, clld. 

MONDAY

Swimming

     Silver Creek at Charlestown Invitational, 4:30 p.m.  

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

IHSAA STATE FINALS

Class 6A

     Center Grove 38, Westfield 14

Class 4A

     Indianapolis Roncalli 49, Hobart 7

Class 2A

     Western Boone 36, FW Luers 35

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     12:30 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Penn State at Michigan

     Noon, ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

     Noon, CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo

     Noon, ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

     Noon, ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

     Noon, ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio 

     Noon, FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

     Noon, FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois

     Noon, SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Alabama

     3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State

     4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Boston College

     4 p.m., FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

     4 p.m., FOX — San Jose at Boise State

     4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Ole Miss

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

     7 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Utah at Washington

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

     8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Florida State

     8 p.m., FOX — Arizona at UCLA

     8 p.m., FS1 — TCU at Kansas

GOLF

     12:30 p.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

     5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING

     11:30 a.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska

     4 p.m., ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo. 

     6 p.m., BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

     8 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn. 

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California

     11 p.m., PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State 

MEN'S SOCCER

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion

     6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     10 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas

SKIING

     3 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped) 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     2 p.m., WKJK-1080 AM — Louisville at Cincinnati 

  

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     9:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

     4 p.m., NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

     5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

     12:30 p.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

HORSE RACING

     11:30 a.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races

     4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, BTN — Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State 

     1 p.m., ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.

     2 p.m., BTN — Mount St. Mary's at Maryland 

     2 p.m., SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

     4 p.m., BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers

     4 p.m., PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State

     4:30 p.m., FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton

     5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

     5:30 p.m., ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn. 

     6 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at Miami

     6 p.m., BTN — Oakland at Michigan

     6 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.

MEN'S SOCCER

     6:25 a.m., ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

    8:55 a.m.NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

    11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

    2:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

     3 p.m., ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal

NFL

     1 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Indianapolis 

     1 p.m., FOX — Arizona at New England 

     4:25 p.m., CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RUGBY

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff 

     5 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)

SKIING

     2:30 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped) 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     2 p.m., ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

     4 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

     4 p.m., SECN — Belmont at Kentucky

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

     2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

     5 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

     6 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

     7 p.m., FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier

     8 p.m., ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State

     9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United 

NFL 

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you