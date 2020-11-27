AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Rock Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, noon at Loogootee
Rock Creek vs. Evansville Day or Loogootee, 5 or 7 p.m. at Loogootee
Borden at Shoals, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington South at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Indpls Washington at Jeffersonville, ppd.
Tell City at Providence, ppd.
Girls' basketball
Corydon Central at Clarksville, noon
Milan at New Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IUS vs. Lindsey Wilson, clld.
MONDAY
Swimming
Silver Creek at Charlestown Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Class 6A
Center Grove 38, Westfield 14
Class 4A
Indianapolis Roncalli 49, Hobart 7
Class 2A
Western Boone 36, FW Luers 35
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Penn State at Michigan
Noon, ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
Noon, CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo
Noon, ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
Noon, ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
Noon, ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio
Noon, FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Noon, FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois
Noon, SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
3:30 p.m., ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson
3:30 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Alabama
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State
4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Boston College
4 p.m., FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
4 p.m., FOX — San Jose at Boise State
4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Ole Miss
7 p.m., CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
7 p.m., ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
7:30 p.m., ABC — Utah at Washington
7:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Florida State
8 p.m., FOX — Arizona at UCLA
8 p.m., FS1 — TCU at Kansas
GOLF
12:30 p.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska
4 p.m., ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
6 p.m., BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota
8 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State
8 p.m., ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn.
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California
11 p.m., PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State
MEN'S SOCCER
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas
SKIING
3 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., WKJK-1080 AM — Louisville at Cincinnati
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m., NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m., GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State
1 p.m., ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m., BTN — Mount St. Mary's at Maryland
2 p.m., SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
4 p.m., BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State
4:30 p.m., FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton
5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m., ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m., ACCN — North Florida at Miami
6 p.m., BTN — Oakland at Michigan
6 p.m., PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
8:55 a.m.NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
2:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
3 p.m., ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Indianapolis
1 p.m., FOX — Arizona at New England
4:25 p.m., CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m., NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
RUGBY
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff
5 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)
SKIING
2:30 p.m., NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
4 p.m., ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
4 p.m., SECN — Belmont at Kentucky
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m., FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova
6 p.m., ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m., FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier
8 p.m., ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
MEN'S SOCCER
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia
