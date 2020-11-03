AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

College volleyball

IUS at Asbury, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Floyd Central at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls’ basketball

Henryville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

New Washington at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

5 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, San Antonio

10 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

BOXING

8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — Ohio at Central Michigan

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Buffalo at Northern Illinois

8 p.m., ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo

GOLF

10 a.m., GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m., TVG — Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Semi-playoff: LG vs. Doosan, Game 1

4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Semi-playoff: LG vs. Doosan, Game 2

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m., ESPNU — Arkansas at Missouri

THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Reno)

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Southern Methodist at Temple

GOLF

4:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

10 a.m., GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m., TVG — Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG vs. Doosan, Game 2

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL

8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Green Bay at San Francisco

