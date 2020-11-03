AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
College volleyball
IUS at Asbury, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Floyd Central at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Jeffersonville, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls’ basketball
Henryville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
5 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, San Antonio
10 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, San Antonio
BOXING
8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Ohio at Central Michigan
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Buffalo at Northern Illinois
8 p.m., ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m., TVG — Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Semi-playoff: LG vs. Doosan, Game 1
4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Semi-playoff: LG vs. Doosan, Game 2
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m., ESPNU — Arkansas at Missouri
THURSDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Reno)
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Southern Methodist at Temple
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
10 a.m., GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m., TVG — Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG vs. Doosan, Game 2
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Green Bay at San Francisco
