AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Girls' basketball
Henryville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Class 5A Sectional 16 final — New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 39 final — Providence at Triton Central, 7 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Borden at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IUS vs. St. Francis, 8 p.m. at Huntington
