TODAY 

Girls' basketball 

     Henryville at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.  

     New Washington at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m. 

FRIDAY

Football 

     Class 5A Sectional 16 final — New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Sectional 39 final — Providence at Triton Central, 7 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Borden at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     IUS vs. St. Francis, 8 p.m. at Huntington

