AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Football
Class 5A Sectional 16 final — New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 39 final — Providence at Triton Central, 7 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Borden at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IUS vs. St. Francis, 8 p.m. at Huntington
SATURDAY
College volleyball
IU Southeast at Point Park (Pa.), noon
Girls' basketball
Evansville Bosse at New Albany, 1 p.m.
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Madison at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Brown County at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IUS at Huntington, 3 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at IUS, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia or Wake Forest vs. Louisville, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
4 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College-North Carolina winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Miami at North Carolina State
9 p.m., CBSSN — San Jose State at San Diego State
9:45 p.m., FS1 — Brigham Young at Boise State
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
5 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany at Jeffersonville
8 p.m., ESPN2 — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders' Cup
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 p.m., ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
SWIMMING
10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
5:45 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m., CBS — Air Force at Army
Noon, ABC — West Virginia at Texas
Noon, ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
Noon, ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa
Noon, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana
Noon, FOX — Arizona State at Southern California
Noon, FS1 — Michigan at Indiana
3:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m., CBS — Florida at Georgia
3:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn State, Minnesota at Illinois
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona at Utah
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at UNLV
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU
3:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State
4 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
7 p.m., ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
7 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State
7 p.m., CBSSN — La. Tech at North Texas
7:30 p.m., NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m., ABC — Stanford at Oregon
7:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
7:30 p.m., SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas
8 p.m., ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Washington at California
10:30 p.m., FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
Noon, NBCSN — Breeders' Cup
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.