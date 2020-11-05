AREA CALENDAR

TODAY 

Football 

     Class 5A Sectional 16 final — New Albany at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Sectional 39 final — Providence at Triton Central, 7 p.m. 

Girls' basketball

     Borden at Eastern, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     IUS vs. St. Francis, 8 p.m. at Huntington

SATURDAY

College volleyball

     IU Southeast at Point Park (Pa.), noon  

Girls' basketball

     Evansville Bosse at New Albany, 1 p.m. 

     Columbus East at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Castle, 5:30 p.m. 

     Madison at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. 

     Brown County at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     IUS at Huntington, 3 p.m. 

Women's college basketball 

     Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at IUS, 1 p.m.  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

     1:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia or Wake Forest vs. Louisville, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

     4 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College-North Carolina winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner, Semifinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Miami at North Carolina State

     9 p.m., CBSSN — San Jose State at San Diego State 

     9:45 p.m., FS1 — Brigham Young at Boise State

GOLF

     10 a.m., GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

     5 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

     7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany at Jeffersonville

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

HORSE RACING

     11 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

     2 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders' Cup

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

     8 p.m., ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

SWIMMING

     10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

     8 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals

     5:45 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

     7 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee 

SATURDAY 

AUTO RACING

     5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BOXING

     8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     11:30 a.m., CBS — Air Force at Army

     Noon, ABC — West Virginia at Texas

     Noon, ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

     Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern 

     Noon, ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa

     Noon, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

     Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana

     Noon, FOX — Arizona State at Southern California

     Noon, FS1 — Michigan at Indiana 

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Cincinnati 

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Florida at Georgia

     3:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn State, Minnesota at Illinois

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona at Utah

     3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at UNLV

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU 

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

     4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State

     4 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

     7 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State

     7 p.m., CBSSN — La. Tech at North Texas 

     7:30 p.m., NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Stanford at Oregon

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State 

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas

     8 p.m., ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Washington at California

     10:30 p.m., FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State

CYCLING

     1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)

GOLF

     5 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

     4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HORSE RACING

     Noon, NBCSN — Breeders' Cup

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     3:55 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA 

