AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
College volleyball
IU Southeast at Point Park (Pa.), 11 a.m.
Girls' basketball
Evansville Bosse at New Albany, 1 p.m.
Columbus East at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Madison at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Brown County at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
IUS at Huntington, 3 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at IUS, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
College volleyball
IU Southeast at Oakland City, 8 p.m.
Girls' basketball
Salem at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — West Virginia at Texas
Noon, ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
Noon, ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa
Noon, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana
Noon, FOX — Arizona State at Southern California
Noon, FS1 — Michigan at Indiana
3:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m., CBS — Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn State OR Minnesota at Illinois
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at UNLV
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU
3:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State
4 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
7 p.m., ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
7 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State
7:30 p.m., NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m., ABC — Stanford at Oregon
7:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
7:30 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
8 p.m., ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
10:30 p.m., FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
CYCLING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon, NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
2:30 p.m., NBC — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m., NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea
8 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped)
6:15 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas
TENNIS
5:45 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1
8 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1
10:30 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2
1 p.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
6:15 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.
4 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon, ACCN — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon, NBC — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China
FISHING
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m., NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1 Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
6 p.m., ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
MEN'S SOCCER
6:15 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
3:30 p.m., ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis
1 p.m., FOX — Chicago at Tennessee
4 p.m., CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas
8:20 p.m., NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
TENNIS
6:15 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
4 p.m., ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
2 p.m, SECN — Alabama at Georgia
4 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
MONDAY
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1 Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday). ESPN2 — Playoff: LG or Doosan at KT, Game 2 Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — New England at NY Jets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.