AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

College volleyball

     IU Southeast at Point Park (Pa.), 11 a.m.  

Girls' basketball

     Evansville Bosse at New Albany, 1 p.m. 

     Columbus East at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Castle, 5:30 p.m. 

     Madison at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m. 

     Brown County at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

Men's college basketball

     IUS at Huntington, 3 p.m. 

Women's college basketball 

     Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at IUS, 1 p.m.  

MONDAY

College volleyball

     IU Southeast at Oakland City, 8 p.m.  

Girls' basketball

     Salem at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BOXING

     8 p.m., FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — West Virginia at Texas

     Noon, ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

     Noon, BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern 

     Noon, ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa

     Noon, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

     Noon, ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana

     Noon, FOX — Arizona State at Southern California

     Noon, FS1 — Michigan at Indiana 

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Houston at Cincinnati 

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Penn State OR Minnesota at Illinois

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

     3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Fresno State at UNLV

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU 

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

     4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State

     4 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

     7 p.m., ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

     7 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State

     7:30 p.m., NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Stanford at Oregon

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State 

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

     8 p.m., ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

     10:30 p.m., FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State

CYCLING

     12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)

GOLF

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

     4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

HORSE RACING

     10:30 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

     Noon, NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

     2:30 p.m., NBC — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea

     8 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped)

     6:15 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas

TENNIS

     5:45 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1

     8 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1

     10:30 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2

     1 p.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

     6:15 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     3 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

BOWLING

     2 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.

     4 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

     Noon, ACCN — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

FIGURE SKATING

     Noon, NBC — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China

FISHING

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

GOLF

     4:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

     4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final

GYMNASTICS

     5 p.m., NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo

HORSE RACING

     11:30 a.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:25 a.m. (Monday), ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1 Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

     6 p.m., ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.

MEN'S SOCCER

     6:15 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio

     7 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion

     8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City

     3:30 p.m., ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia

     6:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

NFL 

     1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis

     1 p.m., FOX — Chicago at Tennessee

     4 p.m., CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas

     8:20 p.m., NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

     6:15 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

     9 a.m., TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS 

     4 p.m., ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     2 p.m., ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

     2 p.m, SECN — Alabama at Georgia

     4 p.m., SECN — Auburn at Kentucky 

MONDAY

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     4:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1 Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

     4:25 a.m. (Tuesday). ESPN2 — Playoff: LG or Doosan at KT, Game 2 Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

NFL 

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — New England at NY Jets 

