AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Class 3A Seymour Sectional final — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional final — Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final — Henryville vs. Providence, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Jasper Semistate — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus North, noon
Girls' soccer
Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional final — Floyd Central vs. New Albany, 2 p.m.
Class 2A Madison Sectional final — Salem vs. Silver Creek, 2 p.m.
Class A Providence Sectional final — Providence vs. Trinity Lutheran, 2 p.m.
Cross country
Austin Sectional, 10 a.m. at Hardy Lake
Crawford County Sectional, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Floyd Central at Carmel Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Washington Invitational (Charlestown, Clarksville), 9 a.m.
Silver Creek at Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m.
New Albany, Rock Creek at Lawrence North Invitational, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
3 p.m., FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
6 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
8 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.
BOWLING
8 p.m., FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Noon, ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
Noon, ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
Noon, ESPN2 — Texas State at Troy
Noon, ESPNU —Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty
Noon, FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma at Cotton Bowl, Dallas
Noon, SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — The Citadel at Army
3:30 p.m., ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State
3:30 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young
4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
4 p.m., ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at Florida International
4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at TCU
4 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn
4 p.m., SECN — LSU at Missouri
6 p.m., CBSSN — Temple at Navy
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi
7:30 p.m., ABC — Miami at Clemson
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Mississippi State at Kentucky
7:30 p.m., NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame
8 p.m., ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
6 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — NC at LG
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 5 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston
8:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m., CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
5:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany
11 a.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1 p.m., CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)
2:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.
3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England
10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France
7 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna
NBA
7:30 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Cincinnati at Baltimore
1 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
4:25 a.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Cleveland
8:20 p.m., NBC — Minnesota at Seattle
TENNIS
5:30 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris
9 a.m., NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, Roland Garros, Paris
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m., ESPN — Denver at New England
8:15 p.m., ESPN — LA Chargers at New Orleans
