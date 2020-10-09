AREA CALENDAR

TODAY 

Boys' soccer

     Class 3A Seymour Sectional final — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus East, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional final — Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m. 

     Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final — Henryville vs. Providence, 7 p.m. 

Boys' tennis

     Jasper Semistate — Jeffersonville vs. Columbus North, noon

Girls' soccer

     Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional final — Floyd Central vs. New Albany, 2 p.m. 

     Class 2A Madison Sectional final — Salem vs. Silver Creek, 2 p.m. 

     Class A Providence Sectional final — Providence vs. Trinity Lutheran, 2 p.m. 

Cross country

     Austin Sectional, 10 a.m. at Hardy Lake 

     Crawford County Sectional, 11 a.m.      

Volleyball

     Floyd Central at Carmel Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     New Washington Invitational (Charlestown, Clarksville), 9 a.m.  

     Silver Creek at Columbus East Invitational, 9 a.m. 

     New Albany, Rock Creek at Lawrence North Invitational, 10 a.m.  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

     3 p.m., FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

     3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

     6 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.

     8 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C.

BOWLING

     8 p.m., FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

     Noon, ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia

     Noon, ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

     Noon, ESPN2 — Texas State at Troy

     Noon, ESPNU —Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty

     Noon, FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma at Cotton Bowl, Dallas

     Noon, SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

     1:30 p.m., CBSSN — The Citadel at Army

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Tennessee at Georgia 

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-San Antonio at Brigham Young

     4 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Middle Tennessee at Florida International

     4 p.m., FOX — Kansas State at TCU

     4 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn

     4 p.m., SECN — LSU at Missouri 

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Temple at Navy

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Miami at Clemson

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech

     7:30 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Mississippi State at Kentucky

     7:30 p.m., NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame 

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas

GOLF

     11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

     6 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

     4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — NC at LG

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    4:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 5 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park, Houston

    8:08 p.m., FS1 — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5 (if necessary), Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     11:30 a.m., CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

     5:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris 

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     8:05 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany

     11 a.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

     1 p.m., CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped)

     2:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C.

     3 p.m., FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

     10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     Noon, NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:30 p.m., ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France

     7 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

     8 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna

NBA 

     7:30 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NFL 

     1 p.m., CBS — Cincinnati at Baltimore

     1 p.m., FOX — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

     4:25 a.m., CBS — Indianapolis at Cleveland

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Minnesota at Seattle

TENNIS

     5:30 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris

     9 a.m., NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, Roland Garros, Paris

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL FOOTBALL

     5 p.m., ESPN — Denver at New England

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — LA Chargers at New Orleans