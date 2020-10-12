AREA CALENDAR

Volleyball

Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional — Madison vs. Salem, 6 p.m. & Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Mitchell Sectional — Clarksville at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

TBD, TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

TBD, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany

NFL

7 p.m., CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

GOLF

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

TBD, TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego

TBD, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Italy

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

