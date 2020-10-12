AREA CALENDAR
Volleyball
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional — Madison vs. Salem, 6 p.m. & Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Mitchell Sectional — Clarksville at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
TBD, TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
TBD, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany
NFL
7 p.m., CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
GOLF
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
TBD, TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego
TBD, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Italy
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
