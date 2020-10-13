THURSDAY

Volleyball

Class 4A Jennings County Sectional — Seymour vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. & Jennings County vs. Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional — Christian Academy vs. North Harrison, 6 p.m. & Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Mitchell Sectional — Eastern vs. Henryville, 5:30 p.m. & Crawford County vs. Austin, 7 p.m.

Class A Rock Creek Sectional — Borden at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. & Shawe Memorial vs. Lanesville, 7 p.m.

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)

GOLF

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m., FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

8:40 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Italy, League A, Group 1

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Georgia State at Arkansas State

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

TBD, TBD — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TBD, TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego

NFL

8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Kansas City at Buffalo

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin

