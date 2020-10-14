AREA CALENDAR TODAY Volleyball
Class 4A Jennings County Sectional — Seymour vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. & Jennings County vs. Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional — Christian Academy vs. North Harrison, 6 p.m. & Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Mitchell Sectional — Eastern vs. Henryville, 5:30 p.m. & Crawford County vs. Austin, 7 p.m.
Class A Rock Creek Sectional — Borden at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. & Shawe Memorial vs. Lanesville, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16 College volleyball
Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.
Football
Clarksville at North Harrison, 7 p.m.
Eastern at Charlestown, 7 p.m.
Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Jennings County, 7 p.m.
Linton-Stockton at Providence, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Georgia State at Arkansas State
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.)
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:07 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego
8:08 p.m., FOX, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Kansas City at Buffalo
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
FRIDAY AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m., ESPN — Southern Methodist at Tulane
9:30 p.m., ESPN — Brigham Young at Houston
GOLF
7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:07 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m., FOX, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
HIGH SCHOOL POLLS CROSS COUNTRY IATCCC RANKINGS
Boys: 1. Columbus North, 2. Noblesville, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Fishers, 6. Brebeuf, 7. Center Grove, 8. Floyd Central, 9. FW Concordia, 10. Zionsville, 11. Northview, 12. Westfield, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Bloomington North, 15. Brownsburg, 16. Crown Point, 17. Franklin Central, 18. Guerin Catholic, 19. North Central, 20. Goshen, 21. Lake Central, 22. Chesterton, 23. Penn, 24. Terre Haute North, 25. Northridge.
Girls: 1. FW Carroll, 2. Carmel, 3. Columbus North, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Penn, 7. North Central, 8. Franklin Central, 9. Bloomington North, 10. Chesterton, 11. Noblesville, 12. Floyd Central, 13. Brownsburg, 14. Valparaiso, 15. Franklin, 16. Northview, 17. FW Concordia, 18. Westfield, 19. Bloomington South, 20. Homestead, 21. Lake Central, 22. Center Grove, 23. New Palestine, 24. Fishers, 25. Wheeler.
FOOTBALL AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
1. Center Grove (14) 8-0 280 1
2. Westfield 7-1 230 3
3. Lafayette Jeff 8-0 220 2
4. Brownsburg 7-1 192 4
5. Elkhart 6-0 152 5
6. Carmel 6-2 144 6
7. Merrillville 6-1 108 7
8. N. Central 6-2 78 8
9. Homestead 7-1 62 10
10. Lawrence North 5-3 40 9
Others receiving votes: Hamilton SE 32, FW Carroll 2.
Class 5A
1. Cathedral (14) 8-0 280 1
2. FW Dwenger 7-1 242 2
3. Valparaiso 4-0 218 3
4. Whiteland 7-1 180 5
5. New Palestine 6-1 174 4
6. Decatur Central 6-2 156 6
7. Floyd Central 6-2 92 9
8. Lafayette Harrison 5-3 80 NR
9. Michigan City 4-2 46 7
10. Mishawaka 4-3 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 24, Ev. North 10, Zionsville 6.
Class 4A
1. Mt. Vernon (13) 8-0 268 1
2. Ev. Central (1) 8-0 242 2
3. Mooresville 7-1 216 3
4. East Central 7-1 176 4
5. Roncalli 6-1 164 5
6. Lowell 7-1 142 6
7. Leo 7-1 102 7
8. Hobart 5-2 74 8
9. Jasper 6-2 56 9
10. Silver Creek 8-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 28, Delta 18, Martinsville 16.
Class 3A
1. Chatard (12) 7-1 276 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 246 2
3. W. Lafayette 7-1 214 4
4. Southridge (1) 8-0 206 3
5. Danville 6-0 172 5
6. Lawrenceburg 7-1 136 6
7. Norwell 7-1 114 8
8. Brebeuf 3-3 56 7
9. Tri-West 6-2 50 10
10. Gibson Southern 5-3 36 NR
Others receiving votes: FW Concordia 14, Indpls Ritter 14, Franklin Co. 4, Hanover Central 2.
Class 2A
1. Andrean (14) 7-1 280 1
2. Eastbrook 7-1 240 2
3. Pioneer 7-1 226 3
4. Eastside 7-1 170 4
5. Heritage Christian 6-1 154 5
6. Triton Central 6-1 136 6
7. Tell City 6-1 116 7
8. Eastern (G’town) 8-0 92 9
9. S. Vermillion 7-1 52 10
10. Fairfield 7-0 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 16, Rensselaer 10, Ev. Mater Dei 6, LaVille 4, Seeger 2, Bremen 2.
Class A
1. S. Adams (13) 8-0 278 1
2. Indy Lutheran (1) 7-1 246 2
3. Southwood 8-0 220 3
4. W. Washington 7-0 178 4
5. Covenant Christian 8-0 158 5
6. S. Putnam 8-0 144 6
7. Adams Central 5-2 106 7
8. Parke Heritage 5-1 90 8
9. N. Judson 7-1 60 9
10. Monroe Central 5-1 42 10
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 18.
VOLLEYBALL IPV.COM/Z-RATINGS TOP 25
1. Yorktown
2. Hamilton Southeastern
3. Munster
4. New Castle
5. Crown Point
6. LaPorte
7. Penn
8. Providence
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
10. Bloomington South
11. Columbus East
12. Avon
13. Castle
14. Brownsburg
15. Fishers
16. McCutcheon
17. Bellmont
18. Barr-Reeve
19. Lake Central
20. FW Carroll
21. Westfield
22. Muncie Burris
23. Carmel
24. FW Bishop Dwenger
25. Warsaw
Class 4A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Hamilton SE, 3. Munster, 4. New Castle, 5. Crown Point, 6. LaPorte, 7. Penn, 8. Providence, 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 10. Bloomington South
Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. FW Bishop Dwenger, 4. Brownstown Central, 5. Silver Creek, 6. New Prairie, 7. Heritage, 8. Brebeuf, 9. NorthWood, 10. Ev. Memorial
Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Heritage Christian, 3. Wapahani, 4. Andrean, 5. Tecumseh, 6. Western Boone, 7. Triton Central, 8. Ev. Mater Dei, 9. Hammond Bishop Noll, 10. Alexandria
Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Loogootee, 3. Pioneer, 4. Cowan, 5. Northfield, 6. Kouts, 7. Springs Valley, 8. Covington, 9. Indy Lutheran, 10. Bloomfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.