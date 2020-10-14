10-26-19_RegVolleyball_15051 (copy)

Henryville’s Riley Nunn goes up for a tip in last year’s regional tournament. Nunn and the Hornets face Eastern at 5:30 p.m. today in a first-round match at the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional. If they win they’ll play in Saturday’s semifinals.

 News and Tribune file photo

AREA CALENDAR TODAY Volleyball

Class 4A Jennings County Sectional — Seymour vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. & Jennings County vs. Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional — Christian Academy vs. North Harrison, 6 p.m. & Corydon Central vs. Scottsburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Mitchell Sectional — Eastern vs. Henryville, 5:30 p.m. & Crawford County vs. Austin, 7 p.m.

Class A Rock Creek Sectional — Borden at Rock Creek, 6 p.m. & Shawe Memorial vs. Lanesville, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16 College volleyball

Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.

Football

Clarksville at North Harrison, 7 p.m.

Eastern at Charlestown, 7 p.m.

Silver Creek at Corydon Central, 7 p.m.

Seymour at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.

New Albany at Jennings County, 7 p.m.

Linton-Stockton at Providence, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR TODAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Georgia State at Arkansas State

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.)

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT

5:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Lotte at NC

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:07 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego

8:08 p.m., FOX, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NFL

8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Kansas City at Buffalo

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

8 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

FRIDAY AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m., ESPN — Southern Methodist at Tulane

9:30 p.m., ESPN — Brigham Young at Houston

GOLF

7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:07 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 6 (if necessary), Petco Park, San Diego

9:08 p.m., FOX, FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin

HIGH SCHOOL POLLS CROSS COUNTRY IATCCC RANKINGS

Boys: 1. Columbus North, 2. Noblesville, 3. Carmel, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Fishers, 6. Brebeuf, 7. Center Grove, 8. Floyd Central, 9. FW Concordia, 10. Zionsville, 11. Northview, 12. Westfield, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Bloomington North, 15. Brownsburg, 16. Crown Point, 17. Franklin Central, 18. Guerin Catholic, 19. North Central, 20. Goshen, 21. Lake Central, 22. Chesterton, 23. Penn, 24. Terre Haute North, 25. Northridge.

Girls: 1. FW Carroll, 2. Carmel, 3. Columbus North, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Zionsville, 6. Penn, 7. North Central, 8. Franklin Central, 9. Bloomington North, 10. Chesterton, 11. Noblesville, 12. Floyd Central, 13. Brownsburg, 14. Valparaiso, 15. Franklin, 16. Northview, 17. FW Concordia, 18. Westfield, 19. Bloomington South, 20. Homestead, 21. Lake Central, 22. Center Grove, 23. New Palestine, 24. Fishers, 25. Wheeler.

FOOTBALL AP POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

1. Center Grove (14) 8-0 280 1

2. Westfield 7-1 230 3

3. Lafayette Jeff 8-0 220 2

4. Brownsburg 7-1 192 4

5. Elkhart 6-0 152 5

6. Carmel 6-2 144 6

7. Merrillville 6-1 108 7

8. N. Central 6-2 78 8

9. Homestead 7-1 62 10

10. Lawrence North 5-3 40 9

Others receiving votes: Hamilton SE 32, FW Carroll 2.

Class 5A

1. Cathedral (14) 8-0 280 1

2. FW Dwenger 7-1 242 2

3. Valparaiso 4-0 218 3

4. Whiteland 7-1 180 5

5. New Palestine 6-1 174 4

6. Decatur Central 6-2 156 6

7. Floyd Central 6-2 92 9

8. Lafayette Harrison 5-3 80 NR

9. Michigan City 4-2 46 7

10. Mishawaka 4-3 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 24, Ev. North 10, Zionsville 6.

Class 4A

1. Mt. Vernon (13) 8-0 268 1

2. Ev. Central (1) 8-0 242 2

3. Mooresville 7-1 216 3

4. East Central 7-1 176 4

5. Roncalli 6-1 164 5

6. Lowell 7-1 142 6

7. Leo 7-1 102 7

8. Hobart 5-2 74 8

9. Jasper 6-2 56 9

10. Silver Creek 8-0 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 28, Delta 18, Martinsville 16.

Class 3A

1. Chatard (12) 7-1 276 1

2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 246 2

3. W. Lafayette 7-1 214 4

4. Southridge (1) 8-0 206 3

5. Danville 6-0 172 5

6. Lawrenceburg 7-1 136 6

7. Norwell 7-1 114 8

8. Brebeuf 3-3 56 7

9. Tri-West 6-2 50 10

10. Gibson Southern 5-3 36 NR

Others receiving votes: FW Concordia 14, Indpls Ritter 14, Franklin Co. 4, Hanover Central 2.

Class 2A

1. Andrean (14) 7-1 280 1

2. Eastbrook 7-1 240 2

3. Pioneer 7-1 226 3

4. Eastside 7-1 170 4

5. Heritage Christian 6-1 154 5

6. Triton Central 6-1 136 6

7. Tell City 6-1 116 7

8. Eastern (G’town) 8-0 92 9

9. S. Vermillion 7-1 52 10

10. Fairfield 7-0 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Tipton 16, Rensselaer 10, Ev. Mater Dei 6, LaVille 4, Seeger 2, Bremen 2.

Class A

1. S. Adams (13) 8-0 278 1

2. Indy Lutheran (1) 7-1 246 2

3. Southwood 8-0 220 3

4. W. Washington 7-0 178 4

5. Covenant Christian 8-0 158 5

6. S. Putnam 8-0 144 6

7. Adams Central 5-2 106 7

8. Parke Heritage 5-1 90 8

9. N. Judson 7-1 60 9

10. Monroe Central 5-1 42 10

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 18.

VOLLEYBALL IPV.COM/Z-RATINGS TOP 25

1. Yorktown

2. Hamilton Southeastern

3. Munster

4. New Castle

5. Crown Point

6. LaPorte

7. Penn

8. Providence

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

10. Bloomington South

11. Columbus East

12. Avon

13. Castle

14. Brownsburg

15. Fishers

16. McCutcheon

17. Bellmont

18. Barr-Reeve

19. Lake Central

20. FW Carroll

21. Westfield

22. Muncie Burris

23. Carmel

24. FW Bishop Dwenger

25. Warsaw

Class 4A: 1. Yorktown, 2. Hamilton SE, 3. Munster, 4. New Castle, 5. Crown Point, 6. LaPorte, 7. Penn, 8. Providence, 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 10. Bloomington South

Class 3A: 1. Bellmont, 2. Muncie Burris, 3. FW Bishop Dwenger, 4. Brownstown Central, 5. Silver Creek, 6. New Prairie, 7. Heritage, 8. Brebeuf, 9. NorthWood, 10. Ev. Memorial

Class 2A: 1. Barr-Reeve, 2. Heritage Christian, 3. Wapahani, 4. Andrean, 5. Tecumseh, 6. Western Boone, 7. Triton Central, 8. Ev. Mater Dei, 9. Hammond Bishop Noll, 10. Alexandria

Class A: 1. Trinity Lutheran, 2. Loogootee, 3. Pioneer, 4. Cowan, 5. Northfield, 6. Kouts, 7. Springs Valley, 8. Covington, 9. Indy Lutheran, 10. Bloomfield

