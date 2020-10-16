MylesMorgan1.jpg

Christian Academy junior Myles Morgan and his partner, Ethan Sanders, will play in doubles portion of today's Bedford North Lawrence Regional. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Class A Providence Regional — South Knox vs. Jac-Cen-Del, 10 a.m.; Providence vs. Forest Park, noon; Final, 7 p.m.

Boys' tennis

     Bedford North Lawrence Regional — Singles & doubles tournament semifinals, 10 a.m.; Finals, 2 p.m.

College volleyball

     IU East at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. 

Cross country

     Columbus North Regional, 10:30 a.m. at Ceraland Park 

     Crawford County Regional, 11 a.m. 

Girls' soccer

     Class 3A Bloomington South Regional — Columbus North vs. Evansville Memorial, 10 a.m.; Bloomington South vs. Floyd Central, noon; Final, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Jasper Regional — Jasper vs. Heritage Hills, 10 a.m.; Northview vs. Silver Creek, noon; Final, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

     Class 4A Jennings County Sectional — Providence vs. Seymour, 11 a.m.; Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m. 

    Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional —  Madison vs. Silver Creek, 11 a.m.; CAI vs. Scottsburg winner, noon; Final, 7 p.m.  

     Class 2A Mitchell Sectional —  Paoli vs. Mitchell, 11 a.m.; Henryville vs. Crawford County, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m. 

     Class A Rock Creek Sectional  — New Washington vs. Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; South Central vs. Lanesville, noon; Final, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     12:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

     4 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

     7 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

     8 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (taped)

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

BOXING

     10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Clemson at Georgia Tech

     Noon, ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)

     Noon, ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina

     Noon, ESPN2 — Navy at East Carolina

     Noon, ESPNU — Texas State at South Alabama

     Noon, FOX — Kansas at West Virginia

     Noon, SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Tennessee

     1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Army at UTSA

     2:30 p.m., NBC, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Notre Dame

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Central Florida at Memphis

     3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

     4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest

     4 p.m., ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — UMass at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. 

     5 p.m., CBSSN — North Texas at Middle Tennessee

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Marshall at Louisiana Tech

     7:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Florida State

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso

     8 p.m., CBS — Georgia at Alabama

     8 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech 

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Florida International at Charlotte

GOLF

     8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

     8:30 a.m., FS2 — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

     Noon, FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

     3:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4:38 p.m., FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

     8:37 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary)

MEN'S SOCCER

     7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool

     9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

     6 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey

     6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals

     12:30 p.m., TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin 

     6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals

WOMEN'S SOCCER

     4 p.m., CBS — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando

SUNDAY 

AUTO RACING

     2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

     2:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

FISHING

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     8 p.m., FOX — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

MEN'S SOCCER 

     6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna

     8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

     11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham

     2:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma

     8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna

NFL 

     1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Philadelphia

     1 p.m., FOX — Cincinnati at Indianapolis

     4:25 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay

     8:20 p.m., NBC — LA Rams at San Francisco

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals

     3:30 p.m., TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final

     6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds  

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

     5 p.m., ESPNU — Tennessee at Kentucky

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United 

NFL 

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Dallas

