AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Class A Providence Regional — South Knox vs. Jac-Cen-Del, 10 a.m.; Providence vs. Forest Park, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
Boys' tennis
Bedford North Lawrence Regional — Singles & doubles tournament semifinals, 10 a.m.; Finals, 2 p.m.
College volleyball
IU East at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.
Cross country
Columbus North Regional, 10:30 a.m. at Ceraland Park
Crawford County Regional, 11 a.m.
Girls' soccer
Class 3A Bloomington South Regional — Columbus North vs. Evansville Memorial, 10 a.m.; Bloomington South vs. Floyd Central, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Jasper Regional — Jasper vs. Heritage Hills, 10 a.m.; Northview vs. Silver Creek, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Class 4A Jennings County Sectional — Providence vs. Seymour, 11 a.m.; Jeffersonville vs. Floyd Central, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional — Madison vs. Silver Creek, 11 a.m.; CAI vs. Scottsburg winner, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Mitchell Sectional — Paoli vs. Mitchell, 11 a.m.; Henryville vs. Crawford County, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m.
Class A Rock Creek Sectional — New Washington vs. Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; South Central vs. Lanesville, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
4 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (taped)
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
BOXING
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Clemson at Georgia Tech
Noon, ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami (Fla.)
Noon, ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina
Noon, ESPN2 — Navy at East Carolina
Noon, ESPNU — Texas State at South Alabama
Noon, FOX — Kansas at West Virginia
Noon, SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Kentucky at Tennessee
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Army at UTSA
2:30 p.m., NBC, WKRD-790 AM — Louisville at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m., ABC — Central Florida at Memphis
3:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest
4 p.m., ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi State
4 p.m., ESPN2 — UMass at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
5 p.m., CBSSN — North Texas at Middle Tennessee
6 p.m., CBSSN — Marshall at Louisiana Tech
7:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Florida State
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Mississippi at Texas-El Paso
8 p.m., CBS — Georgia at Alabama
8 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
8 p.m., ESPNU — Florida International at Charlotte
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m., FS2 — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
Noon, FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:38 p.m., FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
8:37 p.m., TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary)
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton vs. Liverpool
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
6 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals
12:30 p.m., TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals
WOMEN'S SOCCER
4 p.m., CBS — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
2:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
FISHING
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FOX — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
MEN'S SOCCER
6:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna
8:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace
11:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham
2:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Philadelphia
1 p.m., FOX — Cincinnati at Indianapolis
4:25 p.m., FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m., NBC — LA Rams at San Francisco
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals
3:30 p.m., TENNIS — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m., ESPNU — Tennessee at Kentucky
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at Dallas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.