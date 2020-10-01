AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ soccer
Providence at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Silver Creek Sectional — Final: Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 4 p.m.
New Albany Sectional — Final: New Albany vs. Lanesville, 4:15 p.m.
Floyd Central Sectional — Final: Eastern vs. Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Corydon Central at Charlestown, 7 p.m.
North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.
Providence at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Jennings County at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
New Albany at Seymour, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Floyd Central in Louisville Invitational Tournament, TBD
SATURDAY Boys’ soccer
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m.
Cross country
Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 9 a.m. at Hanover
Mid-Southern Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern
Southern Athletic Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Borden
Providence in Nike Valley Twilight, 6:15 p.m. at LaVern
Girls’ soccer
Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 1 p.m.
Lawrenceburg at New Albany, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Floyd Central in Louisville Invitational Tournament, TBD
Lanesville at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.
Madison at CAI, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 11:30 a.m.
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m., USA — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia
4:30 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — Campbell at Wake Forest
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany at Seymour & North Harrison at Silver Creek
HORSE RACING
5 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2
6:30 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary)
10 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary)
NBA
9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.