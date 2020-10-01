AREA CALENDAR TODAY Boys’ soccer

Providence at New Albany, 7 p.m.

Boys’ tennis

Silver Creek Sectional — Final: Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 4 p.m.

New Albany Sectional — Final: New Albany vs. Lanesville, 4:15 p.m.

Floyd Central Sectional — Final: Eastern vs. Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Corydon Central at Charlestown, 7 p.m.

North Harrison at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.

Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.

Providence at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Jennings County at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

New Albany at Seymour, 7 p.m.

Rock Creek at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Floyd Central in Louisville Invitational Tournament, TBD

SATURDAY Boys’ soccer

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m.

Cross country

Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 9 a.m. at Hanover

Mid-Southern Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern

Southern Athletic Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Borden

Providence in Nike Valley Twilight, 6:15 p.m. at LaVern

Girls’ soccer

Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 1 p.m.

Lawrenceburg at New Albany, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Floyd Central in Louisville Invitational Tournament, TBD

Lanesville at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.

Madison at CAI, 11 a.m.

Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 11:30 a.m.

SPORTS ON AIR TODAY AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m., USA — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia

4:30 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., ACCN — Campbell at Wake Forest

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — New Albany at Seymour & North Harrison at Silver Creek

HORSE RACING

5 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m., ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2

6:30 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary)

10 p.m., ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary)

NBA

9 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA

7 p.m., ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

