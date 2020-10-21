AREA CALENDAR
College volleyball
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.
Football
Rock Creek at North Central, 7 p.m.
Paoli at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
East Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 3, Lodosa to La Laguna Negra – Vinuesa, 103 miles, (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
6:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at FC Bayern Munich, Group Stage, Group A (taped)
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle
10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — NY Giants at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
7:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
8 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Auburn
9:30 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Alabama
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — AFL: TBA
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 4, Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros, 119 miles, (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
GOLF
6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — East Central at Silver Creek
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State
