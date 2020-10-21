9-18-20_Charlestown@Providence_FB_31998.jpg (copy)

Charlestown freshman quarterback Clay McClelland scrambles for extra yards during the Pirates’ 23-14 loss at Providence back on Sept. 18. Both teams will be in action Friday night in first-round sectional games as Charlestown hosts Greensburg while the Pioneers travel to Union County.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

AREA CALENDAR

College volleyball

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.

Football

Rock Creek at North Central, 7 p.m.

Paoli at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

East Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 3, Lodosa to La Laguna Negra – Vinuesa, 103 miles, (taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

6:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kia at Hanwha

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica

8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador

8:30 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at FC Bayern Munich, Group Stage, Group A (taped)

10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle

10:30 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

NFL

8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — NY Giants at Philadelphia

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

8 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Auburn

9:30 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Alabama

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — AFL: TBA

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 4, Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros, 119 miles, (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas

GOLF

6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.

5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — East Central at Silver Creek

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m., FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State

