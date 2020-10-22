AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Football

     Class A Sectional 48 — Rock Creek at North Central, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Sectional 39 — Paoli at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Sectional 39 — Providence at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

     Class 3A Sectional 31 — Greensburg at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

     Class 4A Sectional 23 — East Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys' soccer

     Class A Evansville North Semistate — Providence vs. Indianpolis Lutheran, 4 p.m.

College volleyball

     Brescia (Ky.) at IU Southeast, noon

Cross country

     Brown County Semistate, 11:30 a.m. 

Girls' soccer 

     Class 2A Seymour Semistate — Silver Creek vs. Cathedral, 5 p.m. 

Volleyball

     Class 4A Bloomington North Regional — Martinsville vs. Providence, 11 a.m.; Center Grove vs. Evansville Reitz, 1 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m.

     Class 3A Corydon Central Regional — Mt. Vernon vs. Vincennes Lincoln, 10 a.m.; Greensburg vs. Silver Creek, noon; Final, 7 p.m.

     Class 2A Barr-Reeve Regional — Barr-Reeve vs. North Decatur, 11 a.m.; Henryville-Tecumseh, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m.

     Class A Loogootee Regional — Loogootee vs. Springs Valley, 10 a.m.; Rock Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, noon; Final, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

     9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida

     8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at UAB

CYCLING

     1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 4, Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros, 119 miles, (taped)

FIGURE SKATING

     8 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas

GOLF

     6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy

     1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.

     5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

     7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — East Central at Silver Creek

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — LG at NC

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     8 p.m., FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

     6 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

     8 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina State

TENNIS

     8 a.m., TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

    7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

     4 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia

     7 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

SATURDAY 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

     Noon, FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State

     Noon, ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

     Noon, FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State

     Noon, ESPNU — Ga. Southern at Coastal Carolina

     Noon, CBSSN — Mercer at Army

     Noon, SECN — Auburn at Ole Miss

     Noon, ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

     Noon, BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulane at UCF

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

     3:30 p.m., FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Penn State at Indiana

     3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at Navy

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Texas

     3:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Purdue

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy

     4 p.m., ACCN — Ga. Tech at Boston College

     4 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

     5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

     7 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at LSU

     7 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at Boise State

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Michigan at Minnesota

     7:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

     8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Miami (Fla.)

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at UTSA

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Cincinnati at SMU

     10:15 p.m., ESPN — Texas State at BYU

     10:30 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego State

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     8 p.m., FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Tags

Recommended for you