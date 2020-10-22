AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Football
Class A Sectional 48 — Rock Creek at North Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 39 — Paoli at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 39 — Providence at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional 31 — Greensburg at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A Sectional 23 — East Central at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys' soccer
Class A Evansville North Semistate — Providence vs. Indianpolis Lutheran, 4 p.m.
College volleyball
Brescia (Ky.) at IU Southeast, noon
Cross country
Brown County Semistate, 11:30 a.m.
Girls' soccer
Class 2A Seymour Semistate — Silver Creek vs. Cathedral, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Class 4A Bloomington North Regional — Martinsville vs. Providence, 11 a.m.; Center Grove vs. Evansville Reitz, 1 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Corydon Central Regional — Mt. Vernon vs. Vincennes Lincoln, 10 a.m.; Greensburg vs. Silver Creek, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Barr-Reeve Regional — Barr-Reeve vs. North Decatur, 11 a.m.; Henryville-Tecumseh, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 7 p.m.
Class A Loogootee Regional — Loogootee vs. Springs Valley, 10 a.m.; Rock Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, noon; Final, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida
8 p.m., BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
8 p.m., CBSSN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at UAB
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 4, Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros, 119 miles, (taped)
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m., NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
GOLF
6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga.
5 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — East Central at Silver Creek
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — LG at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
8 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina State
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia
7 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
SATURDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
Noon, FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State
Noon, ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
Noon, FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State
Noon, ESPNU — Ga. Southern at Coastal Carolina
Noon, CBSSN — Mercer at Army
Noon, SECN — Auburn at Ole Miss
Noon, ABC — Oklahoma at TCU
Noon, BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulane at UCF
3:30 p.m., CBS — Alabama at Tennessee
3:30 p.m., FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at Navy
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Baylor at Texas
3:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Purdue
4 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy
4 p.m., ACCN — Ga. Tech at Boston College
4 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
7 p.m., ESPN — South Carolina at LSU
7 p.m., FS1 — Utah State at Boise State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada
7:30 p.m., ABC — Michigan at Minnesota
7:30 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Miami (Fla.)
8 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at UTSA
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Cincinnati at SMU
10:15 p.m., ESPN — Texas State at BYU
10:30 p.m., CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
