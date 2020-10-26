SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

     8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio

COLLEGE GOLF

     3 p.m., GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at Lotte

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — KT at Kia

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     8 p.m., FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

     7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

SWIMMING

     10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE GOLF

     3 p.m., GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

CYCLING

     1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 8, Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 101 miles, (taped)

GOLF

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — KT at Kia

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — NC at Lotte

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     8 p.m., FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

     7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC

     10 p.m., ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

AP POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Clemson (52)     6-0     1539     1

 2. Alabama (10)     5-0     1494     2

 3. Ohio St.     1-0     1402     5

 4. Notre Dame     5-0     1353     3

 5. Georgia     3-1     1292     4

 6. Oklahoma St.     4-0     1201     6

 7. Cincinnati     4-0     1100     9

 8. Texas A&M     3-1     1094     7

 9. Wisconsin     1-0     950     14

10. Florida     2-1     933     10

11. BYU     6-0     906     12

12. Miami     5-1     888     11

13. Michigan     1-0     839     18

14. Oregon     0-0     784     13

15. North Carolina     4-1     758     14

16. Kansas St.     4-1     562     20

17. Indiana     1-0     466     -

18. Penn St.     0-1     443     8

19. Marshall     5-0     379     22

20. Coastal Carolina     5-0     282     25

21. Southern Cal     0-0     243     24

22. SMU     5-1     208     16

23. Iowa St.     3-2     205     17

24. Oklahoma     3-2     155     -

25. Boise St.     1-0     113     -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1. 

