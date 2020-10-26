SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
8 p.m., FS1 — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — SK at Lotte
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — KT at Kia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
SWIMMING
10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 8, Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 101 miles, (taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — KT at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — NC at Lotte
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
MEN'S SOCCER
2:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC
10 p.m., ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
9 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AP POLL
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1
2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5
4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3
5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4
6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6
7. Cincinnati 4-0 1100 9
8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7
9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14
10. Florida 2-1 933 10
11. BYU 6-0 906 12
12. Miami 5-1 888 11
13. Michigan 1-0 839 18
14. Oregon 0-0 784 13
15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14
16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20
17. Indiana 1-0 466 -
18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8
19. Marshall 5-0 379 22
20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25
21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24
22. SMU 5-1 208 16
23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17
24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 -
25. Boise St. 1-0 113 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.