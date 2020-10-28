AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

College volleyball

     Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 7 p.m. 

Football

     Class 5A Sectional 16 — Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

 SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern

     10 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State 

GOLF

     5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

     Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — NC at Lotte

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — LG at SK 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16

TENNIS

     8 a.m., TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds

     3 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     8 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NFL

     8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

     6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

 WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL    

     4 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

     7 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

     7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

     8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa

     9:45 p.m., FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming

GOLF

     5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

     Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

     6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)

     6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

     7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Floyd Central 

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at SK

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     3:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Texas Christian

