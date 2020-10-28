AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
College volleyball
Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.
Football
Class 5A Sectional 16 — Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern
10 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
5:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — NC at Lotte
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — LG at SK
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
8:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds
3 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m., CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL
8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
7 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
7 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
9 p.m., ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland
9 p.m., ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa
9:45 p.m., FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming
GOLF
5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Floyd Central
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at SK
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
3:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Texas at Texas Christian
