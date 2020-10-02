AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m.
Cross country
Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 9 a.m. at North Vernon
Mid-Southern Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern
Southern Athletic Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Borden
Providence in Nike Valley Twilight, 6:15 p.m. at LaVern Gibson
Girls' soccer
Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 1 p.m.
Lawrenceburg at New Albany, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Lanesville at Rock Creek, 11 a.m.
Madison at CAI, 11 a.m.
Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 11:30 a.m.
Floyd Central in Warrick County Invitational, noon
MONDAY
Boys' soccer
Class 3A Seymour Sectional — Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 6 p.m.
Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional — Lanesville vs. Henryville, 6 p.m. Monday
Volleyball
New Washington at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Corydon Central, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1:30 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
2:30 p.m., NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, Woodstock, Ga. (taped)
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, Woodstock, Ga. (taped)
10 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Baylor at West Virginia
Noon, ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh
Noon, ESPN — South Carolina at Florida
Noon, ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
Noon, ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State
Noon, FOX — Texas Christian at Texas
Noon, SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army
3:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Boston College
3:30 p.m., CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
3:30 p.m., FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State
4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
4 p.m., ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
4 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Mississippi at Kentucky
6 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Air Force
7:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State
7:30 p.m., ESPN — Auburn at Georgia
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast)
7:30 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4:30 p.m., NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MEN'S SOCCER
7:30 p.m., WBKI-28, WKRD-790 AM — Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
Noon, CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)
2 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
4:30 p.m., CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
NBA
7:30 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Washington
1 p.m., FOX — Cleveland at Dallas
4:25 a.m., CBS — New England at Kansas City
8:20 p.m., NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA
3 p.m., ABC — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.