AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 12:30 p.m. 

Cross country

     Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 9 a.m. at North Vernon 

     Mid-Southern Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Eastern

     Southern Athletic Conference meet, 10 a.m. at Borden

     Providence in Nike Valley Twilight, 6:15 p.m. at LaVern Gibson

Girls' soccer

     Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 1 p.m. 

     Lawrenceburg at New Albany, 2 p.m. 

Volleyball 

     Lanesville at Rock Creek, 11 a.m. 

     Madison at CAI, 11 a.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Bedford NL, 11:30 a.m. 

     Floyd Central in Warrick County Invitational, noon

MONDAY

Boys' soccer

     Class 3A Seymour Sectional — Floyd Central vs. Seymour, 6 p.m.

     Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional — Lanesville vs. Henryville, 6 p.m. Monday

Volleyball

     New Washington at Crothersville, 6 p.m. 

     Floyd Central at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m. 

     Jeffersonville at Corydon Central, 7 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

     1:30 p.m., CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

     2:30 p.m., NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

     2:30 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, Woodstock, Ga. (taped)

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, Woodstock, Ga. (taped)

     10 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Baylor at West Virginia

     Noon, ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh

     Noon, ESPN — South Carolina at Florida

     Noon, ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

     Noon, ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State

     Noon, FOX — Texas Christian at Texas

     Noon, SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

     1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army

     3:30 p.m., ABC — North Carolina at Boston College

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State

     4 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

     4 p.m., SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Mississippi at Kentucky

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Navy at Air Force

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State

     7:30 p.m., ESPN — Auburn at Georgia

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida

     7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast)

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt

     8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

HORSE RACING

     12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

     4:30 p.m., NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7:30 p.m., WBKI-28, WKRD-790 AM — Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC 

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris 

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

     Noon, CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

     1:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)

     2 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

     4:30 p.m., CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

     1:30 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

HORSE RACING

     4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

NBA

     7:30 p.m., ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL 

     1 p.m., CBS — Baltimore at Washington

     1 p.m., FOX — Cleveland at Dallas

     4:25 a.m., CBS — New England at Kansas City

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

     5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA 

     3 p.m., ABC — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

     1 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

MONDAY 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NFL

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at Green Bay

TENNIS

     5 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

     6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris 

