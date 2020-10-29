AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

College volleyball

Midway (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.

Football

Class 5A Sectional 16 — Jeffersonville at Floyd Central, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ soccer

Class A State Final — Providence vs. Argos, 11 a.m.

College volleyball

IU Southeast at Asbury (Ky.), noon

Cross country

IHSAA State Finals — girls’ race 11:30 a.m., boys’ race 3 p.m. at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Course, Terre Haute

Girls’ basketball

Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 1 p.m. (scrimmage)

Volleyball

Class 3A Jennings County Semistate — Silver Creek vs. Brebeuf, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Jennings County Semistate — Providence vs. Yorktown, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m., SECN — SEC Championship: From Baton Rouge, La.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN — Minnesota at Maryland

9 p.m., ESPN2 — East Carolina at Tulsa

9:45 p.m., FS1 — Hawaii at Wyoming

GOLF

5:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.)

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Floyd Central

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at SK

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

8 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

MEN’S SOCCER

3:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

11 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana

SWIMMING

10 a.m., CBSSN — ISL: The N 5, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

3 a.m., TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Duke

7 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Florida

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ABC — Boston College at Clemson

Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

Noon, ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati

Noon, ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia

Noon, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Noon, FOX — Michigan State at Michigan

Noon, FS1 — Iowa State at Kansas

Noon, SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Georgia at Kentucky

Noon, BTN — Purdue at Illinois

3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

3:30 p.m., CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa

3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor

4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Virginia Tech at Louisville

4 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)

4 p.m., FOX — Texas at Oklahoma State

4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Air Force

7 p.m., ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama

7 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose State

7:30 p.m., ABC — Ohio State at Penn State

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist

7:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

8 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana at Texas State

8 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

9:30 p.m., CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

10:15 p.m., ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at UNLV

GOLF

6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

MEN’S SOCCER

10:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

1:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Tags

Recommended for you