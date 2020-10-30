AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' soccer
Class A State Final — Providence vs. Argos, 11 a.m.
Cross country
IHSAA State Finals — girls' race 11:30 a.m., boys' race 3 p.m. at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Course, Terre Haute
Girls' basketball
Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 1 p.m. (scrimmage)
Volleyball
Class 3A Jennings County Semistate — Silver Creek vs. Brebeuf, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Jennings County Semistate — Providence vs. Yorktown, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Boston College at Clemson
Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
Noon, ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
Noon, ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia
Noon, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Noon, FOX — Michigan State at Michigan
Noon, FS1 — Iowa State at Kansas
Noon, SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Georgia at Kentucky
Noon, BTN — Purdue at Illinois
3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
3:30 p.m., CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor
4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Virginia Tech at Louisville
4 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)
4 p.m., FOX — Texas at Oklahoma State
4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Air Force
7 p.m., ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama
7 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose State
7:30 p.m., ABC — Ohio State at Penn State
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist
7:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
8 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana at Texas State
8 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State
10:15 p.m., ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at UNLV
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 11, Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 105 miles, (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
MEN'S SOCCER
10:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
1:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Liverpool vs. West Ham United
RUGBY
2 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at Wales (taped)
4 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at France
6 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Italy (taped)
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy
2 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech
FISHING
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Santee Cooper Lake, Charleston, S.C.
GOLF
4:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
11 a.m., GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.
NFL
1 p.m., CBS — Pittsburgh at Baltimore
1 p.m., FOX — Minnesota at Green Bay
4 p.m., FOX — New Orleans at Chicago
8:20 p.m., NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Teams TBA
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham
2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United
NFL
8:15 p.m., ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Giants
