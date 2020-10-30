AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

Boys' soccer

     Class A State Final — Providence vs. Argos, 11 a.m. 

Cross country

     IHSAA State Finals — girls' race 11:30 a.m., boys' race 3 p.m. at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Course, Terre Haute

Girls' basketball

     Trinity Lutheran at New Albany, 1 p.m. (scrimmage)

Volleyball

     Class 3A Jennings County Semistate — Silver Creek vs. Brebeuf, 4 p.m.

     Class 4A Jennings County Semistate — Providence vs. Yorktown, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

     3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

     Noon, ABC — Boston College at Clemson

     Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

     Noon, ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati

     Noon, ESPN2 — Kansas State at West Virginia

     Noon, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

     Noon, FOX — Michigan State at Michigan 

     Noon, FS1 — Iowa State at Kansas

     Noon, SECN, WHAS-840 AM — Georgia at Kentucky

     Noon, BTN — Purdue at Illinois

     3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

     3:30 p.m., BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

     3:30 p.m., CBS — Louisiana State at Auburn

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Northwestern at Iowa

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas Christian at Baylor

     4 p.m., ACCN, WKRD-790 AM — Virginia Tech at Louisville

     4 p.m., ESPNU — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe)

     4 p.m., FOX — Texas at Oklahoma State

     4 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

     6 p.m., CBSSN — Boise State at Air Force

     7 p.m., ESPN — Mississippi State at Alabama

     7 p.m., FS1 — New Mexico at San Jose State

     7:30 p.m., ABC — Ohio State at Penn State

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Navy at Southern Methodist

     7:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

     8 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

     8 p.m., ESPNU — Louisiana at Texas State

     8 p.m., FOX — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

     9:30 p.m., CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

     10:15 p.m., ESPN — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — Nevada at UNLV 

CYCLING

     1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 11, Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo, 105 miles, (taped)

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

     Noon, GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

     4:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

MEN'S SOCCER

     10:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

     1:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Liverpool vs. West Ham United

RUGBY

     2 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at Wales (taped)

     4 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at France

     6 p.m., NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Italy (taped)

SUNDAY 

AUTO RACING

     7:05 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

     2 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

     4 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

     6:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech

FISHING

     1 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Santee Cooper Lake, Charleston, S.C.

GOLF

     4:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus

     11 a.m., GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

NFL

     1 p.m., CBS — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

     1 p.m., FOX — Minnesota at Green Bay 

     4 p.m., FOX — New Orleans at Chicago 

     8:20 p.m., NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

MEN'S SOCCER

     9 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Teams TBA

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham

     2:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United 

NFL     

     8:15 p.m., ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Giants

